D.J. Kennington returns to NASCAR Cup Series racing this weekend

Canadian driver D.J. Kennington will make second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start of the season at IMS Raceway on Sunday.

After making his second consecutive start in the Daytona 500 last month, Canadian D.J. Kennington will return to NASCAR’s top series this weekend in the Ticket Guardian 500 at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona near Phoenix.

Kennington will drive the familiar No. 96 Toyota Camry for Gaunt Brothers Racing with Nothern Provincial Pipelines sponsoring the entry.

The St. Thomas, Ontario native competed at ISM Raceway last year finishing 26th and will make his seventh career Cup Series start on Sunday.

“It’s an honor to once again partner with D.J. and join forces with a reputable Canadian company in Northern Provincial Pipelines,” said Marty Gaunt. “We look forward to a successful weekend both on and off the track with NPP.”

Kennington is a two-time NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion and 19-time race winner in NASCAR’s Canada-based series. Eleven of his 63 career starts in NASCAR’s three national divisions came at ISM.

“I’m thrilled to be back with GBR, in the Northern Provincial Pipelines Toyota Camry, at a track I really enjoy,” said Kennington. “Last month in Daytona was a tremendous experience. I got my best Cup finish to date, and now I’m looking for more.”