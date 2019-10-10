NASCAR Cup/Trucks Talladega race weekend schedule

The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Friday, October 11

11:35 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series (NGOTS) 1st Practice (No TV)

12:35 p.m.- 1:25 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) 1st Practice (NBCSN)

2:35 p.m.- 3:25 p.m. NGOTS Final Practice (No TV)

3:35 p.m. - 4:25 p.m. MENCS Final Practice (NBCSN)

Saturday, October 12

9:35 a.m. NGOTS Qualifying (FS1)

3:35 p.m. MENCS Qualifying (NBCSN)

12:46:30 p.m. NGOTS Green Flag (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)

Sunday, October 13

12:30:00 p.m. MENCS Driver Introductions (NBC)

12:55:30 p.m. Moment of Silence

12:56:00 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance

12:56:40 p.m. Invocation

12:57:20 p.m. National Anthem

1:03:35 p.m. Command

1:18:35 p.m. Green Flag (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)