NASCAR Cup/Trucks Talladega race weekend schedule
Oct 10, 2019, 11:32 PM
NASCAR heads to Talladega for their final superspeedway race of the 2019 season in a major wildcard race for the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series.
The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).
Friday, October 11
11:35 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series (NGOTS) 1st Practice (No TV)
12:35 p.m.- 1:25 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) 1st Practice (NBCSN)
2:35 p.m.- 3:25 p.m. NGOTS Final Practice (No TV)
3:35 p.m. - 4:25 p.m. MENCS Final Practice (NBCSN)
Saturday, October 12
9:35 a.m. NGOTS Qualifying (FS1)
3:35 p.m. MENCS Qualifying (NBCSN)
12:46:30 p.m. NGOTS Green Flag (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)
Sunday, October 13
12:30:00 p.m. MENCS Driver Introductions (NBC)
12:55:30 p.m. Moment of Silence
12:56:00 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance
12:56:40 p.m. Invocation
12:57:20 p.m. National Anthem
1:03:35 p.m. Command
1:18:35 p.m. Green Flag (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)
