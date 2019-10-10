NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
First Practice in
16 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR Cup/Trucks Talladega race weekend schedule

shares
comments
NASCAR Cup/Trucks Talladega race weekend schedule
Oct 10, 2019, 11:32 PM

NASCAR heads to Talladega for their final superspeedway race of the 2019 season in a major wildcard race for the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series.

The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Friday, October 11

11:35 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series (NGOTS) 1st Practice (No TV)

12:35 p.m.- 1:25 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) 1st Practice (NBCSN)

2:35 p.m.- 3:25 p.m. NGOTS Final Practice (No TV)

3:35 p.m. - 4:25 p.m. MENCS Final Practice (NBCSN)

Saturday, October 12

9:35 a.m. NGOTS Qualifying (FS1)

3:35 p.m. MENCS Qualifying (NBCSN)

12:46:30 p.m. NGOTS Green Flag (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)

Sunday, October 13

12:30:00 p.m. MENCS Driver Introductions (NBC)

12:55:30 p.m. Moment of Silence

12:56:00 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance

12:56:40 p.m. Invocation

12:57:20 p.m. National Anthem

1:03:35 p.m. Command

1:18:35 p.m. Green Flag (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)

Next article
ARCA adds two road course events to 2020 schedule

Previous article

ARCA adds two road course events to 2020 schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR Truck

Race hub

Talladega II

Talladega II

11 Oct - 13 Oct
First Practice Starts in
16 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 11 Oct
10:35
12:35
Final Practice Fri 11 Oct
13:35
15:35
Qualifying Sat 12 Oct
13:35
15:35
Race Sun 13 Oct
11:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ferrari wrong to push Leclerc as number one

2
Formula 1

Drivers want Friday call on typhoon-threatened qualifying

3
IMSA

Chevrolet reveals Corvette C8.R tech insights

4
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Tyre management MotoGP races "almost gone"

5
Formula 1

First look: Mercedes' Japanese GP upgrades

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

NASCAR Cup/Trucks Talladega race weekend schedule
NAS

NASCAR Cup/Trucks Talladega race weekend schedule

ARCA adds two road course events to 2020 schedule
ARCA

ARCA adds two road course events to 2020 schedule

Aric Almirola, sponsor re-sign with Stewart-Haas Racing
NAS

Aric Almirola, sponsor re-sign with Stewart-Haas Racing

How one win has made Kyle Larson a 2019 title contender
NAS

How one win has made Kyle Larson a 2019 title contender

DiBenedetto: "We have been contending like a playoff car"
NAS

DiBenedetto: "We have been contending like a playoff car"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.