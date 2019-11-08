NASCAR Cup/Xfinity/Trucks Phoenix race weekend schedule
Just two races remain in the 2019 NASCAR season with the Championship 4 to be decided at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, Arizona.
The schedule is subject to change. All times local.
Friday, November 8
8:05 a.m. - 8:55 a.m. NGOTS 1st Practice (No TV)
9:35 a.m. - 10:25 a.m. NGOTS Final Practice (No TV)
1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. NXS 1st Practice (NBC Sports App)
2:05 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. MENCS 1st Practice (NBC Sports App)
3:05 p.m. NGOTS Qualifying (FS1)
4:05 p.m. - 4:55 p.m. NXS Final Practice (NBCSN)
5:00 p.m. - 5:50 p.m. MENCS Final Practice (NBCSN)
6:34:45 p.m. NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Green Flag (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)
Saturday, November 9
10:35 a.m. NXS Qualifying (NBCSN)
12:00 p.m. MENCS Qualifying (NBCSN)
1:45:15 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Green Flag (NBC)
Sunday, November 10
11:55:00 a.m. MENCS Driver Introductions (NBC)
12:23:50 p.m. Invocation
12:24:35 p.m. God Bless America
12:26:05 p.m. National Anthem
12:32:35 p.m. Command
12:40:05 p.m. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race Green Flag (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)
