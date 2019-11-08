NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Preview

NASCAR Cup/Xfinity/Trucks Phoenix race weekend schedule

shares
comments
NASCAR Cup/Xfinity/Trucks Phoenix race weekend schedule
Nov 8, 2019, 4:17 AM

Just two races remain in the 2019 NASCAR season with the Championship 4 to be decided at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, Arizona.

The schedule is subject to change. All times local.

Friday, November 8

8:05 a.m. - 8:55 a.m. NGOTS 1st Practice (No TV)

9:35 a.m. - 10:25 a.m. NGOTS Final Practice (No TV)

1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. NXS 1st Practice (NBC Sports App)

2:05 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. MENCS 1st Practice (NBC Sports App)

3:05 p.m. NGOTS Qualifying (FS1)

4:05 p.m. - 4:55 p.m. NXS Final Practice (NBCSN)

5:00 p.m. - 5:50 p.m. MENCS Final Practice (NBCSN)

6:34:45 p.m. NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Green Flag (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)

Saturday, November 9

10:35 a.m. NXS Qualifying (NBCSN)

12:00 p.m. MENCS Qualifying (NBCSN)

1:45:15 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Green Flag (NBC)

Sunday, November 10

11:55:00 a.m. MENCS Driver Introductions (NBC)
12:23:50 p.m. Invocation
12:24:35 p.m. God Bless America
12:26:05 p.m. National Anthem
12:32:35 p.m. Command
12:40:05 p.m. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race Green Flag (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck

