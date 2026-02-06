Corey Heim will run 12 NASCAR Cup races with 23XI Racing in 2026

Many were left shocked by the fact that Corey Heim was without a full-time ride entering the 2026 season. The defending NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion broke various records in his 2025 title run, and is considered the sport's top prospect alongside Connor Zilisch.

However, that doesn't mean Heim won't be racing this year. In a Friday announcement, we learned that Heim will be piloting an open entry for 23XI Racing, and is set to compete in a third of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule -- 12 races.

As the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE doesn't have a charter, he will have to qualify his way into any races exceeding the maximum 40 entries (including the Daytona 500).

Heim's schedule will include all four of NASCAR's crown jewel events. In addition to the 68th running of the Daytona 500, he will also attempt to take part in the Coca-Cola 600 in May, the Brickyard 400 in July, and the Southern 500 in September.

Bootie Barker will partner with Heim as his crew chief for these planned races. He has worked hundreds of races from atop the pit box, and was the crew chief when 23XI won its first Cup race in 2021 with Bubba Wallace.

23XI currently fields three full-time entries with Wallace (No. 23), Riley Herbst (No. 35), and Tyler Reddick (No. 45). Heim will be a fourth entry for the team that appears throughout the year.

Heim has seven previous Cup starts between 2024-2025, five of which came with 23XI. His best showing came in the Bristol Night Race last year, finishing an impressive sixth. He also attempted the Chicago Street Course in 2025, but failed to make the race, showcasing the peril an open entry can sometimes face. However, beyond the 500, Heim shouldn't find it difficult to qualify for most of these planned races in 2026.

Heim's full 2026 NASCAR Cup schedule

Corey Heim, Toyota Photo by: Logan Riely / Getty Images

February 15 -- Daytona 500

April 19 -- Kansas Speedway

May 3 -- Texas Motor Speedway

May 24 -- Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte)

May 31 -- Nashville Superspeedway

June 21 -- San Diego Street Course

July 5 -- Chicagoland Speedway

July 26 -- Brickyard 400 (Indianapolis)

August 29 -- Daytona International Speedway

September 6 -- Southern 500 (Darlington)

October 11 -- Charlotte Motor Speedway

November 8 -- Homestead-Miami Speedway finale

“We know the future is really bright for Corey, and we’re working with him to ensure that he is as prepared as possible when his time comes to race full time,” said Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing. “We’re continuing to stick to our plan and taking a long-term approach, while also remaining focused on what is collectively best for our organization and our partners as we look to continue being a competitive, winning organization each weekend.”



Added Dave Rogers, 23XI Senior Director, Competition: “Corey’s development with the team has been impressive and we appreciate his patience and trust in us to prepare him as best as possible. He has not only been a great student but has also provided valuable feedback to our team that has helped us grow. We’re looking forward to more races with him this year as he continues to sharpen his skills.”

Even when he's not racing, Heim "will continue to be a regular participant in all aspects of the competition team as they prepare for and analyze races," noted the team's press release. He will also run a yet-to-be-announced number or Truck races with TRICON in 2026.



“I’m excited and honored to continue my progression with 23XI,” said Heim. “Every driver wants to race as much as possible, but I’m fully committed to the approach that I am taking with the team. I look forward to more Cup races this year and the opportunity to grow and expand my race-craft on and off the track.”