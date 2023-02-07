Subscribe
Previous / Kyle Busch clarifies Mexico detainment over handgun discovery Next / FRM confirms third Daytona 500 entry and driver lineup shake-up
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 News

Conor Daly will attempt the 2023 Daytona 500

IndyCar driver Conor Daly will be attempting a different 500-mile race this month, announcing plans on Tuesday to enter the 2023 Daytona 500.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Conor Daly will attempt the 2023 Daytona 500
Listen to this article

Daly, an Indiana native, made his NASCAR Cup Series debut just last year at the Charlotte Roval.

He will drive the No. 50 The Money Team Racing (TMT Racing) Chevrolet Camaro once again as an open entry in an increasingly strong entry list for the Daytona 500. With no charter, he will have to fight his way into the 40-car field. Helio Castroneves was originally rumored to be in contention for the ride.

TMT Racing is owned by professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, and ran a partial schedule during the 2022 season.

“The Money Team Racing shocked the world by making the Daytona 500 last year and I believe in this team and know we will prepare a great car for this year's race," said Mayweather in a release from the team. "Like a fighter who’s always ready to face the best, Conor has the courage to buckle into this beast without any practice and put that car into the field. Conor is like a hungry fighter and my kind of guy. I sure wouldn’t bet against him."

Daly has started nearly 100 IndyCar races, including nine of the last ten Indianapolis 500s. His best result came last year, finishing sixth. The year prior, he led a race-high 40 laps.

His NASCAR experience is limited to road courses and intermediate tracks, with four total starts between the three national divisions. This will be his first taste of superspeedway racing in a stock car.

BitNile.com will serve as a primary sponsor on the car.

"I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to attempt to run in the Daytona 500," said Daly. "It is the most prestigious race in NASCAR and to have the chance to compete in it is truly an honor. I am also excited to be running the entire IndyCar Series season and select NASCAR Cup events. I am looking forward to the challenge and can't wait to get behind the wheel of whatever BitNile.com race car, boat, scooter or dune buggy they ask me to drive."

 

At the moment, there are six open entries who we know to be attempting the 500, which means two will be going home. Daly is up against some serious competition in qualifying and the Duel races.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson (Legacy Motor Club) tops the list of drivers not locked in. Others include Travis Pastrana (23XI Racing), Chandler Smith (Kaulig Racing), Zane Smith (Front Row Motorsports), and Austin Hill (Beard Motorsports).

shares
comments

Kyle Busch clarifies Mexico detainment over handgun discovery

FRM confirms third Daytona 500 entry and driver lineup shake-up
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR says Ty Gibbs car fire an "isolated incident"

NASCAR says Ty Gibbs car fire an "isolated incident"

NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

NASCAR addresses Ty Gibbs car fire NASCAR says Ty Gibbs car fire an "isolated incident"

Preece after Clash showing: "It sucks giving them away"

Preece after Clash showing: "It sucks giving them away"

NASCAR Cup

Preece impresses in SHR debut Preece after Clash showing: "It sucks giving them away"

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Conor Daly More from
Conor Daly
Carpenter confident in benefits of continuity with VeeKay, Daly

Carpenter confident in benefits of continuity with VeeKay, Daly

IndyCar

Carpenter confident in VeeKay, Daly Carpenter confident in benefits of continuity with VeeKay, Daly

Carpenter signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride

Carpenter signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride

IndyCar

Carpenter signs Daly full time Carpenter signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Iowa

Five lessons and questions from Iowa Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Latest news

Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang

Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang

SUPC Supercars

Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang

Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10

Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10

IndyCar

Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10 Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10

Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro

Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro

SUPC Supercars

Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro

Goddard inks limited S5000 deal

Goddard inks limited S5000 deal

Misc Other open wheel

Goddard inks limited S5000 deal Goddard inks limited S5000 deal

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.