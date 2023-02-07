Conor Daly will attempt the 2023 Daytona 500

Listen to this article

Daly, an Indiana native, made his NASCAR Cup Series debut just last year at the Charlotte Roval.

He will drive the No. 50 The Money Team Racing (TMT Racing) Chevrolet Camaro once again as an open entry in an increasingly strong entry list for the Daytona 500. With no charter, he will have to fight his way into the 40-car field. Helio Castroneves was originally rumored to be in contention for the ride.

TMT Racing is owned by professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, and ran a partial schedule during the 2022 season.

“The Money Team Racing shocked the world by making the Daytona 500 last year and I believe in this team and know we will prepare a great car for this year's race," said Mayweather in a release from the team. "Like a fighter who’s always ready to face the best, Conor has the courage to buckle into this beast without any practice and put that car into the field. Conor is like a hungry fighter and my kind of guy. I sure wouldn’t bet against him."

Daly has started nearly 100 IndyCar races, including nine of the last ten Indianapolis 500s. His best result came last year, finishing sixth. The year prior, he led a race-high 40 laps.

His NASCAR experience is limited to road courses and intermediate tracks, with four total starts between the three national divisions. This will be his first taste of superspeedway racing in a stock car.

BitNile.com will serve as a primary sponsor on the car.

"I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to attempt to run in the Daytona 500," said Daly. "It is the most prestigious race in NASCAR and to have the chance to compete in it is truly an honor. I am also excited to be running the entire IndyCar Series season and select NASCAR Cup events. I am looking forward to the challenge and can't wait to get behind the wheel of whatever BitNile.com race car, boat, scooter or dune buggy they ask me to drive."

At the moment, there are six open entries who we know to be attempting the 500, which means two will be going home. Daly is up against some serious competition in qualifying and the Duel races.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson (Legacy Motor Club) tops the list of drivers not locked in. Others include Travis Pastrana (23XI Racing), Chandler Smith (Kaulig Racing), Zane Smith (Front Row Motorsports), and Austin Hill (Beard Motorsports).