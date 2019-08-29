NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
NASCAR Cup / Preview

Complete NASCAR race weekend schedule at Darlington

Complete NASCAR race weekend schedule at Darlington
Aug 29, 2019, 10:38 PM

NASCAR heads to the historic Darlington Raceway for the Southern 500.

The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Friday, August 30

1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

2:05 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

4:05 p.m. - 4:55 p.m. Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

Saturday, August 31

12:35 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

2:05 p.m. Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN, MRN & SiriusXM)

4:00:00 p.m. Xfinity Series race (147 laps / 200.08 miles)
(NBC, MRN & SiriusXM Ch. 90)

Sunday, September 1

5:20:00 p.m. Cup Series driver Introductions (NBCSN)

6:00:20 p.m. Invocation

6:01:00 p.m. National Anthem

6:07:30 p.m. Command

6:15:30 p.m. Green Flag for the Southern 500 (NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM Ch. 90)

NASCAR Roundtable: The importance of 'Throwback weekend'

NASCAR Roundtable: The importance of 'Throwback weekend'
Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY

Darlington

Darlington

30 Aug - 1 Sep
