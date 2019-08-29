Complete NASCAR race weekend schedule at Darlington
Aug 29, 2019, 10:38 PM
NASCAR heads to the historic Darlington Raceway for the Southern 500.
The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).
Friday, August 30
1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)
2:05 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. Cup Series practice (NBCSN)
3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)
4:05 p.m. - 4:55 p.m. Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)
Saturday, August 31
12:35 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)
2:05 p.m. Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN, MRN & SiriusXM)
4:00:00 p.m. Xfinity Series race (147 laps / 200.08 miles)
(NBC, MRN & SiriusXM Ch. 90)
Sunday, September 1
5:20:00 p.m. Cup Series driver Introductions (NBCSN)
6:00:20 p.m. Invocation
6:01:00 p.m. National Anthem
6:07:30 p.m. Command
6:15:30 p.m. Green Flag for the Southern 500 (NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM Ch. 90)
Complete NASCAR race weekend schedule at Darlington
