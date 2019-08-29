Complete NASCAR race weekend schedule at Darlington

The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Friday, August 30

1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

2:05 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

4:05 p.m. - 4:55 p.m. Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

Saturday, August 31

12:35 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

2:05 p.m. Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN, MRN & SiriusXM)

4:00:00 p.m. Xfinity Series race (147 laps / 200.08 miles)

(NBC, MRN & SiriusXM Ch. 90)

Sunday, September 1

5:20:00 p.m. Cup Series driver Introductions (NBCSN)

6:00:20 p.m. Invocation

6:01:00 p.m. National Anthem

6:07:30 p.m. Command

6:15:30 p.m. Green Flag for the Southern 500 (NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM Ch. 90)