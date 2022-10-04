Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Chase Elliott's first 2022 playoff win is a timely one Next / Alex Bowman to miss Charlotte Roval, Gragson to sub again
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II News

Cody Ware to skip Roval as he recovers from ankle injury

Cody Ware has made the decision to skip this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

Ware, 26, suffered an ankle injury after crashing heavily at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25. 

Despite suffering an impact fracture and torn ligaments, he still raced the following weekend at Talladega Superspeedway with a boot on his right foot, finishing 32nd. 

However, due to the added footwork needed at road courses, he will not participate in the Cup race at the Charlotte Roval. He will be replaced with J.J. Yeley in the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang.

Yeley normally pilots the No. 15 RWR Ford, starting 15 of the first 31 races this year. Joey Hand will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 car this weekend.

"This weekend I am making the tough decision to step aside and support my team from outside the car," said Ware in a statement published on social media. "Given the extensive footwork required for a road course event, I don't feel I'll be able to give 100% effort to my team, my sponsors or Ford.

"I appreciate everyone's continued support and well wishes & I can't wait to be back in action in Vegas. My recovery process is going great & I'm feeling stronger each day. Big thanks to J.J. Yeley for filling in for me for this event. I'll be pulling for you."

