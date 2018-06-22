Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Cup SonomaNASCAR CupSonomaMore events
NASCAR Cup Sonoma Practice report

Clint Bowyer leads first practice at Sonoma as Ford sweeps top three

0 shares
Clint Bowyer leads first practice at Sonoma as Ford sweeps top three
Get alerts
By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
22/06/2018 08:14

Clint Bowyer calls Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway his “favorite track” and on Friday he left little doubt as to why.

Bowyer, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ most recent race winner, posted an average lap speed of 93.590 mph very early in Friday’s first practice session and it stood the remainder of the one hour, 15-minute session.

“It is the short track of road racing,” Bowyer said of Sonoma. “And who am I to say that? I am not a road racer and haven’t really been on anything other than these two that we race on.

“It has always felt like a little bullring short track somewhere in the Midwest. It just happens to be that you go right and shift gears all at the same time.”

Ryan Blaney ended up second (93.546 mph) and Joey Logano third (93.172 mph) as Ford teams swept the top three positions.

Jamie McMurray was fourth and Daniel Suarez completed the top five. The rest of the Top 10 were Jimmie Johnson, Michael McDowell, Martin Truex Jr., A.J. Allmendinger and Ryan Newman.

Last year’s race winner, Kevin Harvick, ended up 12th. Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon completed the most laps in the session (23 each).

About 20 minutes into session, Kasey Kahne spun off course in Turn 3 but was able to continue on without incident.

“I felt a slight gain in Turn 6,” Kahne said over his radio after his spin. “Then that was it. I couldn't get it to cut in Turn 7.”

Erik Jones also went off course about 30 minutes into the session but with no apparent damage to his No. 20 Toyota.

Caution was displayed on the course about 49 minutes into the session for debris on the track. It appeared a brake hose broke off the car of Cody Ware.

Three drivers – Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Kahne – were forced to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice for failing pre-race inspection twice at Michigan.

David Ragan was forced to sit out the final 30 minutes of the session after his team failed pre-race inspection three times at Michigan.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 14 1'16.547     93.590
2 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 15 1'16.583 0.036 0.036 93.546
3 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 18 1'16.890 0.343 0.307 93.172
4 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 15 1'16.992 0.445 0.102 93.049
5 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 14 1'17.243 0.696 0.251 92.746
6 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 13 1'17.314 0.767 0.071 92.661
7 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 14 1'17.323 0.776 0.009 92.650
8 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 14 1'17.353 0.806 0.030 92.614
9 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 13 1'17.368 0.821 0.015 92.596
10 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 16 1'17.369 0.822 0.001 92.595
11 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 13 1'17.427 0.880 0.058 92.526
12 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 14 1'17.458 0.911 0.031 92.489
13 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 12 1'17.478 0.931 0.020 92.465
14 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 17 1'17.512 0.965 0.034 92.424
15 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 11 1'17.523 0.976 0.011 92.411
16 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 11 1'17.588 1.041 0.065 92.334
17 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 16 1'17.608 1.061 0.020 92.310
18 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 12 1'17.744 1.197 0.136 92.149
19 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 19 1'17.784 1.237 0.040 92.101
20 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 14 1'17.816 1.269 0.032 92.063
21 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 18 1'17.892 1.345 0.076 91.974
22 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 23 1'17.932 1.385 0.040 91.926
23 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 23 1'18.059 1.512 0.127 91.777
24 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 17 1'18.060 1.513 0.001 91.776
25 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 7 1'18.076 1.529 0.016 91.757
26 72 united_states Cole Whitt  Chevrolet 11 1'18.268 1.721 0.192 91.532
27 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 11 1'18.350 1.803 0.082 91.436
28 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 12 1'18.390 1.843 0.040 91.389
29 96 united_states Parker Kligerman  Toyota 13 1'18.421 1.874 0.031 91.353
30 6 united_states Trevor Bayne  Ford 13 1'18.434 1.887 0.013 91.338
31 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 23 1'18.581 2.034 0.147 91.167
32 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 17 1'18.608 2.061 0.027 91.136
33 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 21 1'18.795 2.248 0.187 90.919
34 15 united_states Justin Marks  Chevrolet 13 1'19.284 2.737 0.489 90.359
35 23 united_states Gray Gaulding  Toyota 10 1'19.482 2.935 0.198 90.134
36 51 united_states Chris Cook  Ford 7 1'19.851 3.304 0.369 89.717
37 52 united_states Cody Ware  Chevrolet 8 1'21.299 4.752 1.448 88.119
38 00 united_states Tomy Drissi  Chevrolet 19 1'22.569 6.022 1.270 86.764

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Sonoma
Track Sonoma Raceway
Drivers Clint Bowyer
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the NASCAR Cup main page
NASCAR Cup SonomaNASCAR CupSonomaMore events