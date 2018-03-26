Global
NASCAR Cup Martinsville Race report

Clint Bowyer ends 190-race winless streak at Martinsville

Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Haas Automation Demo Day celebrates his win
By: Nick DeGroot, News Manager
26/03/2018 09:24

Clint Bowyer wins the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway, ending a winless streak that dates back to October, 2012.

The final stage kicked off on Lap 272 of 500 with Ryan Blaney leading the way. Bowyer was able to slip by Kyle Busch for second on the restart and began to hunt Blaney down.

Just 14 laps later, he would take the lead for the first time and set sail. Blaney then fell back into the grasp of Busch and Denny Hamlin.

Back in the pack, things got heated between Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson, leading to Logano commenting, "Should have wrecked him."

Bowyer's team was concerned about fuel after failing to get it filled at the end of the second stage, but a spin on Lap 384 by Jamie McMurray saved them from making an early stop. 

Bowyer kept the lead through pit stops and held the lead for the remainder of the race with Kyle Busch unable to run him down, settling for 2nd.

“To come here. This is a place where I’ve gotten so close. I wanted to win this grandfather clock so bad. Brian Pattie came over. We got so close back in 2012 and to see him and everybody – everybody on this team at Stewart-Haas Racing. Obviously, Harvick came on strong at the end of last year, but it was a learning year for our team, the 14 bunch. For whatever reason, it felt right driving up here. It’s such a cool place to be able to drive up through the countryside on a two-lane road and think about the race. I told him this morning, I was like, ‘Dammit, we’ve got to get our picture in victory lane.’ He told me he wanted a checkered flag. Let me tell you something, Gene Haas, Tony Stewart, to give this old dog a fresh chance and fresh blood with a new opportunity. Finally to get the 14 in victory lane is just a weight off the shoulders. It’s been a long time. You start to question if you can get it done or not. To have it come at this place meant a lot," Bowyer said in Victory Lane.

Blaney was third, Martin Truex Jr. fourth and Kevin Harvick fifth. Logano, Alex Bowman, A.J. Allmendinger, Chase Elliott, and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top ten.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeLaps Led
1 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 500   215
2 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 500 1.146 24
3 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 500 5.825 145
4 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 500 8.286 4
5 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 500 10.627  
6 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 500 12.071  
7 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 500 14.646  
8 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 500 15.234  
9 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 500 15.475  
10 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 500 15.939 1
11 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 500 16.756  
12 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 500 16.858 111
13 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 500 19.291  
14 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 500 21.857  
15 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 499 1 lap  
16 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 499 1 lap  
17 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 497 3 laps  
18 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 497 3 laps  
19 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 497 3 laps  
20 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 497 3 laps  
21 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 497 3 laps  
22 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 496 4 laps  
23 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 496 4 laps  
24 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 496 4 laps  
25 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 495 5 laps  
26 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 495 5 laps  
27 72 united_states Cole Whitt  Chevrolet 493 7 laps  
28 96 canada D.J. Kennington  Toyota 493 7 laps  
29 15 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 493 7 laps  
30 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 493 7 laps  
31 55 united_states J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 493 7 laps  
32 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 488 12 laps  
33 6 united_states Trevor Bayne  Ford 486 14 laps  
34 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 486 14 laps  
35 51 united_states Harrison Rhodes  Chevrolet 482 18 laps  
36 23 united_states Gray Gaulding  Toyota 481 19 laps  
37 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 481 19 laps  
38 00 united_states Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 211 289 laps

 

 

About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Martinsville
Track Martinsville Speedway
Drivers Clint Bowyer
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Article type Race report
