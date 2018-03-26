Clint Bowyer ends 190-race winless streak at Martinsville

Clint Bowyer wins the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway, ending a winless streak that dates back to October, 2012.

The final stage kicked off on Lap 272 of 500 with Ryan Blaney leading the way. Bowyer was able to slip by Kyle Busch for second on the restart and began to hunt Blaney down.

Just 14 laps later, he would take the lead for the first time and set sail. Blaney then fell back into the grasp of Busch and Denny Hamlin.

Back in the pack, things got heated between Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson, leading to Logano commenting, "Should have wrecked him."

Bowyer's team was concerned about fuel after failing to get it filled at the end of the second stage, but a spin on Lap 384 by Jamie McMurray saved them from making an early stop.

Bowyer kept the lead through pit stops and held the lead for the remainder of the race with Kyle Busch unable to run him down, settling for 2nd.

“To come here. This is a place where I’ve gotten so close. I wanted to win this grandfather clock so bad. Brian Pattie came over. We got so close back in 2012 and to see him and everybody – everybody on this team at Stewart-Haas Racing. Obviously, Harvick came on strong at the end of last year, but it was a learning year for our team, the 14 bunch. For whatever reason, it felt right driving up here. It’s such a cool place to be able to drive up through the countryside on a two-lane road and think about the race. I told him this morning, I was like, ‘Dammit, we’ve got to get our picture in victory lane.’ He told me he wanted a checkered flag. Let me tell you something, Gene Haas, Tony Stewart, to give this old dog a fresh chance and fresh blood with a new opportunity. Finally to get the 14 in victory lane is just a weight off the shoulders. It’s been a long time. You start to question if you can get it done or not. To have it come at this place meant a lot," Bowyer said in Victory Lane.

Blaney was third, Martin Truex Jr. fourth and Kevin Harvick fifth. Logano, Alex Bowman, A.J. Allmendinger, Chase Elliott, and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top ten.