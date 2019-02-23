Austin Cindric to relieve Keselowski in Atlanta Cup practice

Brad Keselowski, who qualified 19th for Sunday's race, is sitting out the start of Saturday's final Cup practice session.

"Austin Cindric will start practice in the No. 2 Autotrader Ford Mustang for today’s one and only NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Atlanta Motor Speedway, replacing regular driver Brad Keselowski, who woke up experiencing flu-like symptoms," a statement from the team read.

"Cindric, who will also compete in this afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event, will help Paul Wolfe and the No. 2 team get the Autotrader Mustang prepared for tomorrow’s 500-mile event at Atlanta Motor Speedway."

Keselowski is still expected to start Sunday's race.