Chris Buescher's jackman released from hospital

The jackman for JTG Daugherty Racing’s Chris Buescher has been released from hospital following an injury suffered in the NASCAR Cup series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Zack Young was injured when Matt DiBenedetto’s No. 32 car clipped him during the competition caution on lap 50 of the 500 laps.

He was then taken to the infield care centre before he was moved to a local hospital.

Young will now be sidelined for several weeks, having torn muscles in his leg, abs and groin.

Evan Marchal, usually the gasman for Buescher’s team-mate AJ Allmendinger, stood in for Young for the remainder of the race at Martinsville. Buescher went on to finish 23rd.

