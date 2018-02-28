Chip Ganassi Racing president steps down

Chip Ganassi Racing president Steve Lauletta, has decided to step down.

Lauletta will still continue to serve as a consultant to the organization for the remainder of the year. He joined the company over ten years ago in 2007.

Although no official replacement has been named yet, Doug Duchardt, who joined the team in January as the COO, will take over the majority of his duties for the time being. Previously, Duchardt spent 12 years at Hendrick Motorsports where he served as the General Manager.

Along with fielding two teams in both the NASCAR Cup and IndyCar Series, CGR also runs a Ford GT program in the IMSA WeatherTech and World Endurance Championships.