NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series' Most Popular Driver for third time

shares
comments
By:

NASCAR’s newest Cup Series champion is also it’s most popular driver – again.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, celebrates after winning the 2020 Nascar Cup Series Championship
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, celebrates after winning the 2020 Nascar Cup Series Championship
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, celebrates after winning the 2020 Nascar Cup Series Championship, Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro returns home to Dawsonville
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, celebrates after winning the 2020 Nascar Cup Series Championship
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, celebrates after winning the 2020 Nascar Cup Series Championship

For the third consecutive season, Chase Elliott was named the winner Wednesday night of the 2020 National Motorsports Press Association’s Most Popular Driver Award.

This is the 30th consecutive year a member of the Earnhardt or Elliott family has won the award, including Chase’s father, Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, who won the award each season from 1984 to 2002.

Darrell Waltrip (1990) was the last driver not named Earnhardt or Elliott to win the award.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the award 15 consecutive seasons, the last in 2017 at the conclusion of his final fulltime NASCAR season.

Elliott, 24, captured his first Cup Series title this year behind an impressive season that included five victories, including consecutive wins at Martinsville, Va., which locked him into the Championship 4 at Phoenix, and in the title race itself.

In other awards given out Wednesday night:

¨ Zane Smith was named most popular driver of the NASCAR Trucks Series.

¨ Justin Allgaier was named popular driver of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

¨ Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who is retiring from fulltime NASCAR competition, was named winner of the Bill France Award of Excellence, given for outstanding contributions to NASCAR.

Related video

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Previous article

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Jimmie Johnson , Chase Elliott
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances

Why the Racing Point is no longer just a ‘Pink Mercedes’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the Racing Point is no longer just a ‘Pink Mercedes’

Mir "more intelligent" than MotoGP rivals, says Alex Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir "more intelligent" than MotoGP rivals, says Alex Marquez

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

Seidl: Sainz showing why Ferrari went after him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Sainz showing why Ferrari went after him

Magnussen worried he could trigger crash with leaders in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen worried he could trigger crash with leaders in Turkey

Latest news

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series' Most Popular Driver for third time
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series' Most Popular Driver for third time

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Kyle Busch gets new crew chief as part of JGR lineup changes
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Busch gets new crew chief as part of JGR lineup changes

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash

Trending

1
Formula 1

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

17h
2
Supercars

Skaife rivalry stopped Ingall pursuing HRT chance

21h
3
Formula 1

Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident

2d
4
Formula 1

Hulkenberg says things "very quiet" on Red Bull seat chances

13h
5
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series' Most Popular Driver for third time

17min

Latest news

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series' Most Popular Driver for third time
NAS

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series' Most Popular Driver for third time

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started
NAS

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Kyle Busch gets new crew chief as part of JGR lineup changes
NAS

Kyle Busch gets new crew chief as part of JGR lineup changes

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash
NAS

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash

Truex: NASCAR Next Gen car "does everything a little bit better"
NAS

Truex: NASCAR Next Gen car "does everything a little bit better"

Latest videos

Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence 07:54:13
NASCAR Cup
23m

Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence

Chase Elliott, Justin Allgaier and Zane Smith named 2020 Most Popular Drivers 07:54:12
NASCAR Cup
24m

Chase Elliott, Justin Allgaier and Zane Smith named 2020 Most Popular Drivers

Chase Elliott championship celebration, touching words to fans 07:54:14
NASCAR Cup
25m

Chase Elliott championship celebration, touching words to fans

Hamlin: ‘Proud of what we’re building towards’ 01:15
NASCAR Cup
Nov 9, 2020

Hamlin: ‘Proud of what we’re building towards’

Alan Gustafson earns first NASCAR Cup Series title 01:30
NASCAR Cup
Nov 9, 2020

Alan Gustafson earns first NASCAR Cup Series title

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.