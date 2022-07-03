Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Tyler Reddick earns first career Cup win at Road America Next / No win, but Trackhouse Racing still shines at Road America
NASCAR Cup / Road America News

Chase Elliott "made a couple mistakes" in Road America loss

Chase Elliott says track position is at a premium this season in the NASCAR Cup Series and for most of Sunday he had it.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Elliott started on the pole and led 36 of 62 laps in Sunday’s race at Road America – the most of any driver.

Elliott even beat Tyler Reddick off pit road in the duo’s final green-flag pit stop of the race. Reddick, however, was able to get by him for position on Lap 46 and inherited the lead for the first time on Lap 47 when the final cars ahead of him made their stops.

Elliott tried valiantly in the final 16 laps to run Reddick back down but never got closer than about a half-second. Reddick eventually pulled away to a 3.304-second victory.

Read Also:

“I didn’t do a very good job there (after the pit stop). I just let him stay close enough to pressure me there while we had decent tires and never could get enough of a gap,” Elliott said. “Made a couple mistakes.

“I was gaining a gap there a couple times and made a couple mistakes and let him get back close enough to get me out of sync, and then after that just started struggling.

“Obviously, it was super-difficult to get to somebody to pass them. It was impressive he was able to get up there and capitalize on my mistakes. Wish I could have done a better job there.

“I felt like we probably needed a little bit, but I think we were good enough to win, so those always hurt.”

Elliott was looking for his second consecutive win and third of the 2022 season and for much of the race it appeared a formality.

Another new winner

Reddick and his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet turned out to be about the only driver who could keep up with Elliott’s pace on the track.

“Congrats to him,” Elliott said of Reddick. “I know he’s been super-close to that first win, and I’ve been down that road and it can be a rocky one. I’m happy for those guys. They deserve it.”

Elliott said he believes the Next Gen car has become even more aerodynamically sensitive on some tracks then the Cup Series’s previous car, which has made passing very difficult at times.

“As the season goes on and … we learn what everybody needs in their vehicles, every car is going to become the same manufacturer to manufacturer,” he said

“And as that becomes the case, track position is going to become more and more of a premium. That’s just motorsports nowadays. Aero is huge, and you can’t unlearn, so that’s the road we’re on.”

shares
comments

Related video

Tyler Reddick earns first career Cup win at Road America
Previous article

Tyler Reddick earns first career Cup win at Road America
Next article

No win, but Trackhouse Racing still shines at Road America

No win, but Trackhouse Racing still shines at Road America
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Reddick's first NASCAR Cup win "a huge sense of relief" Road America
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Reddick's first NASCAR Cup win "a huge sense of relief"

No win, but Trackhouse Racing still shines at Road America Road America
NASCAR Cup

No win, but Trackhouse Racing still shines at Road America

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Reddick's first NASCAR Cup win "a huge sense of relief"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Reddick's first NASCAR Cup win "a huge sense of relief"

No win, but Trackhouse Racing still shines at Road America
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

No win, but Trackhouse Racing still shines at Road America

Chase Elliott "made a couple mistakes" in Road America loss
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott "made a couple mistakes" in Road America loss

Tyler Reddick earns first career Cup win at Road America
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick earns first career Cup win at Road America

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.