NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
First Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II / Breaking news

Chase Elliott's title hopes end with a crash at Phoenix

shares
comments
Chase Elliott's title hopes end with a crash at Phoenix
By:
Nov 10, 2019, 9:52 PM

Chase Elliott's nightmarish Round of 8 continued Sunday at ISM Raceway with yet another accident.

The round started off with a wreck at Talladega, but that can be expected at the unpredictable superspeedway. But a race-ending crash on Lap 10 the following week at Texas Motor Speedway was not so expected.

The finishes of 36th and 32nd put Elliott in a must-win situation this weekend at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, Arizona. With that in mind, the No. 9 charged to the front Sunday and got as high as second during Stage 2.

But on Lap 167 of 312, Elliott's race came to a sudden end as he went spinning into the wall with a cut tire. He was running third. The wreck was the final nail in the coffin for his 2019 title hopes, placing 39th in the race.

 

"Just a continuation of our first two weeks unfortunately," he told NBCS. "Hate it for our NAPA group. Thought we had a decent Chevy today. Really tough in traffic to catch guys and pass and whatnot. I felt like we were in a good position running second.

"Not sure why we had a tire go down ... unfortunate. Like I said, these last three weeks have been pretty rough so hopefully Homestead goes better, and we can get a better notebook for next year."

Next article
Joey Logano wins Stage 2 over Hamlin at Phoenix

Previous article

Joey Logano wins Stage 2 over Hamlin at Phoenix
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Phoenix II
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Phoenix II

Phoenix II

8 Nov - 10 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
16:05
14:05
Final Practice
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
19:00
17:00
Qualifying
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
14:00
12:00
Race
Sun 10 Nov
Sun 10 Nov
14:30
12:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

What next for Lewis Hamilton after F1 retirement?

2
WEC

Ferrari stripped of Shanghai GTE Pro WEC victory

3
Formula 1

The "romantic” push for F1 cars to look more different

4
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's title hopes end with a crash at Phoenix

23m
5
MotoGP

Rossi: Others have adapted better to '19 bike demands

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup
Sep 10, 2019

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Chase Elliott's title hopes end with a crash at Phoenix
NAS

Chase Elliott's title hopes end with a crash at Phoenix

Joey Logano wins Stage 2 over Hamlin at Phoenix
NAS

Joey Logano wins Stage 2 over Hamlin at Phoenix

Denny Hamlin holds off Elliott for Stage 1 win at Phoenix
NAS

Denny Hamlin holds off Elliott for Stage 1 win at Phoenix

Hamlin: 2019 is not "any sort of failure" without Cup title
NAS

Hamlin: 2019 is not "any sort of failure" without Cup title

Kyle Busch tops Logano for Phoenix pole
NAS

Kyle Busch tops Logano for Phoenix pole

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.