NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Race in
01 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Elliott fails inspection twice, will start from rear

shares
comments
Chase Elliott fails inspection twice, will start from rear
By:

Chase Elliott will be well behind his title rivals at the start of Sunday's season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed pre-race technical inspection twice, but passed on the third attempt.

Elliott will be forced to start from the rear of the field while the other contenders will make up the first two rows.

Elliott earned his title shot with a dramatic win last weekend at Martinsville Speedway, joining Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski in the final four.

It's the first time the 24-year-old has made the Championship 4, having placed as high as fifth in the standings in 2017.

Related video

Gallery: A look back on Jimmie Johnson's legendary career

Previous article

Gallery: A look back on Jimmie Johnson's legendary career
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Chase Elliott
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

Ricciardo planning helmet swap with former F1 teammate Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo planning helmet swap with former F1 teammate Vettel

European MotoGP: Mir scores maiden win in Suzuki 1-2
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

European MotoGP: Mir scores maiden win in Suzuki 1-2

Wolff: F1 titles have taken a toll on everyone at Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: F1 titles have taken a toll on everyone at Mercedes

Chase Elliott fails inspection twice, will start from rear
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Elliott fails inspection twice, will start from rear

Marquez: Yamaha “cheated” – and the riders knew it
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: Yamaha “cheated” – and the riders knew it

Tsunoda turned down Euroformula Open return for F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda turned down Euroformula Open return for F1 test

Vinales: Fading MotoGP title hopes not the main "problem"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales: Fading MotoGP title hopes not the main "problem"

Mir wasn’t “worried” about not winning a MotoGP race in 2020
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir wasn’t “worried” about not winning a MotoGP race in 2020

Latest news

Chase Elliott fails inspection twice, will start from rear
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Elliott fails inspection twice, will start from rear

Gallery: A look back on Jimmie Johnson's legendary career
NAS NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Gallery: A look back on Jimmie Johnson's legendary career

NASCAR says 2020 "single most difficult year we've faced"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR says 2020 "single most difficult year we've faced"

Denny Hamlin hoping to "finish this thing off" at Phoenix
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Denny Hamlin hoping to "finish this thing off" at Phoenix

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo planning helmet swap with former F1 teammate Vettel

23m
2
MotoGP

European MotoGP: Mir scores maiden win in Suzuki 1-2

3
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 titles have taken a toll on everyone at Mercedes

4
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott fails inspection twice, will start from rear

11m
5
MotoGP

Marquez: Yamaha “cheated” – and the riders knew it

Latest news

Chase Elliott fails inspection twice, will start from rear
NAS

Chase Elliott fails inspection twice, will start from rear

Gallery: A look back on Jimmie Johnson's legendary career
NAS

Gallery: A look back on Jimmie Johnson's legendary career

NASCAR says 2020 "single most difficult year we've faced"
NAS

NASCAR says 2020 "single most difficult year we've faced"

Denny Hamlin hoping to "finish this thing off" at Phoenix
NAS

Denny Hamlin hoping to "finish this thing off" at Phoenix

Penske's challenge at Phoenix? Its drivers need to "play nice"
NAS

Penske's challenge at Phoenix? Its drivers need to "play nice"

Latest videos

Preview Show: Does the winner take all in Phoenix? 05:09
NASCAR Cup

Preview Show: Does the winner take all in Phoenix?

Keselowski advances: ‘Got a great shot at Phoenix’ 01:09
NASCAR Cup

Keselowski advances: ‘Got a great shot at Phoenix’

Hamlin survives Martinsville, will race for a championship at Phoenix 02:21
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin survives Martinsville, will race for a championship at Phoenix

Recap: Chase Elliott walks off as Kevin Harvick is eliminated at Martinsville 01:16
NASCAR Cup

Recap: Chase Elliott walks off as Kevin Harvick is eliminated at Martinsville

Harvick comes up short at Martinsville, out of championship hunt 01:04
NASCAR Cup

Harvick comes up short at Martinsville, out of championship hunt

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.