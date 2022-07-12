Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Tyler Reddick announces shock move to 23XI Racing in 2024
NASCAR Cup / Atlanta II Interview

Chase Elliott comes full circle with NASCAR win at Atlanta

Long before he raced anything in NASCAR, Chase Elliott ran hundreds if not thousands of laps at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

For three seasons, from 2007 to 2009, in his early teens, Elliott raced Legends and Bandolero cars on Atlanta’s ¼-mile “Thunder Ring” track.

At the time, Elliott – the 26-year-old son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott – was far removed from being NASCAR’s most popular driver or a Cup Series champion, let alone a race winner.

He was like many other up-and-comers, trying to do whatever it took to be noticed in hopes of one day racing with those like his dad in NASCAR’s premier series.

On Sunday, Elliott returned to the track where much of his early racing career was fostered and did something he’s never done before – remarkable considering his career up to now – which was winning a Cup race at Atlanta.

Elliott, a native of Dawsonville, Ga., had already joined a short list of father-son duos to win Cup titles in 2020 but he joined another – becoming the third father-son duo to win at Atlanta (joining Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. and Ned and Dale Jarrett).

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

“I’m not sure that my dreams really grasped something like that when I was a kid and I wanted to be here. I wanted to be here and I wanted to make it and I wanted to be successful, but I’m not sure I got far enough into it to start thinking about joining Dad on lists like sharing a championship and sharing wins at our home track,” Chase said.

“Me sitting here telling you it’s special I think it probably doing it a disservice. It’s something to be very proud of and something I’m very proud of, and I think he is, too.

“When you’re racing out here on the quarter-mile you want to make it. You want to race on the big track. That was obviously the goal. That’s I think what’s always in the back of your mind. A lot of stuff has to go your way to get here and to have an opportunity.”

And a lot did.

Rise through the ranks

Following his Legends and Bandolero racing, Elliott moved to Late Models, both in Georgia and around the country, where he found much success.

In 2011, at the age of 15, Elliott signed a three-year driver development contract with Hendrick Motorsports. The deal with HMS had Elliott race in a variety of series, NASCAR K&N, ARCA and the NASCAR Trucks.

Elliott won in virtually every series in which he competed and moved into his first fulltime NASCAR ride in 2013 in the Xfinity Series, where he won three races and the championship in his rookie season with JR Motorsports.

He moved up to Cup with Hendrick in 2016 and in six-plus seasons, he’s amassed a championship and 16 wins, including a coveted victory now at his hometown track.

Winning at home

During his NASCAR career, he had times in which he’d run well at Atlanta, but he never finished better than fifth in eight previous races at the 1.54-mile track.

“I felt like we were capable of winning here. I think we’ve been capable here in the past. One thing led to another and it didn’t go our way, but the way this place is now, it really is a speedway race,” Elliott said.

“I think everybody in this room has watched enough speedway races to know that it can pretty much go anybody’s direction, so we were just the fortunate ones to have it swing our way today.”

Elliott has never shied away from his Georgia heritage and has publically supported Georgia sports teams like the Atlanta Braves and University of Georgia. He still maintains a home in the state while most other Cup drivers live in the Charlotte, N.C., area.

“I’m just proud to be from here, proud to still live here, and I’m grateful that the fans of this state have always kind of kept me a part of the family really,” he said. “At the end of the day I’m just a fan, too, as it pertains to Atlanta and Georgia.

“I have always felt like they’ve kind of welcomed me as one of theirs and our team, too. It’s a special thing, and to be able to share that moment, I saw a lot of people before the race wearing our hat and our shirts and stuff, and you always want to make those people proud, but when you have it go our way like it did today, that was pretty cool.

“They were making a lot of noise there after the race, which it’s kind of hard for me to see what’s going on there during the race, but certainly after they weren’t shy, and I loved it.”

As did they.

shares
comments

Related video

Tyler Reddick announces shock move to 23XI Racing in 2024
Previous article

Tyler Reddick announces shock move to 23XI Racing in 2024
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Tyler Reddick announces shock move to 23XI Racing in 2024
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick announces shock move to 23XI Racing in 2024

LaJoie on Atlanta loss: "I made my move. It didn't work out" Atlanta II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

LaJoie on Atlanta loss: "I made my move. It didn't work out"

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Chase Elliott comes full circle with NASCAR win at Atlanta
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott comes full circle with NASCAR win at Atlanta

Tyler Reddick announces shock move to 23XI Racing in 2024
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick announces shock move to 23XI Racing in 2024

LaJoie on Atlanta loss: "I made my move. It didn't work out"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

LaJoie on Atlanta loss: "I made my move. It didn't work out"

Hamlin "done speaking" after latest clash with Chastain
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin "done speaking" after latest clash with Chastain

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.