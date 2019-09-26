Charlotte Roval NASCAR weekend schedule

The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Friday, September 27

12:05 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. Cup Series Practice (NBC Sports App)

1:05 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. Xfinity Series Practice (NBC Sports App)

3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. Xfinity Series Final Practice (NBCSN)

4:40 p.m. - Cup Series Qualifying (NBCSN)

Saturday, September 28

11:05 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. Cup Series Final Practice (NBC Sports App)

12:10 p.m. Xfinity Series Qualifying (NBC Sports App; NBCSN beginning at 12:30 p.m.)

2:00 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. Cup Series Final Practice (NBCSN)

3:30:00 p.m. Xfinity Series Race (Green Flag at 3:49 p.m.) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)

Sunday, September 29

1:50:00 p.m. Driver Introductions

2:19:20 p.m. Invocation

2:20:00 p.m. National Anthem

2:26:30 p.m. Command

2:38:30 p.m. Cup Series Race (Green Flag at 2:38 p.m.) (NBC, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)