Charlotte Roval NASCAR weekend schedule
Four drivers will be eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).
Friday, September 27
12:05 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. Cup Series Practice (NBC Sports App)
1:05 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. Xfinity Series Practice (NBC Sports App)
3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. Xfinity Series Final Practice (NBCSN)
4:40 p.m. - Cup Series Qualifying (NBCSN)
Saturday, September 28
11:05 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. Cup Series Final Practice (NBC Sports App)
12:10 p.m. Xfinity Series Qualifying (NBC Sports App; NBCSN beginning at 12:30 p.m.)
2:00 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. Cup Series Final Practice (NBCSN)
3:30:00 p.m. Xfinity Series Race (Green Flag at 3:49 p.m.) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)
Sunday, September 29
1:50:00 p.m. Driver Introductions
2:19:20 p.m. Invocation
2:20:00 p.m. National Anthem
2:26:30 p.m. Command
2:38:30 p.m. Cup Series Race (Green Flag at 2:38 p.m.) (NBC, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)
