R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
First Practice in
15 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
6 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
13 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
20 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
27 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
34 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
41 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
48 days
Charlotte II / Breaking news

Charlotte Roval NASCAR weekend schedule

Sep 26, 2019, 11:41 PM

Four drivers will be eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Friday, September 27

12:05 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. Cup Series Practice (NBC Sports App)

1:05 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. Xfinity Series Practice (NBC Sports App)

3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. Xfinity Series Final Practice (NBCSN)

4:40 p.m. - Cup Series Qualifying (NBCSN)

Saturday, September 28

11:05 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. Cup Series Final Practice (NBC Sports App)

12:10 p.m. Xfinity Series Qualifying (NBC Sports App; NBCSN beginning at 12:30 p.m.)

2:00 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. Cup Series Final Practice (NBCSN)

3:30:00 p.m. Xfinity Series Race (Green Flag at 3:49 p.m.) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)

Sunday, September 29

1:50:00 p.m. Driver Introductions 
2:19:20 p.m. Invocation
2:20:00 p.m. National Anthem
2:26:30 p.m. Command
2:38:30 p.m. Cup Series Race (Green Flag at 2:38 p.m.) (NBC, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)

