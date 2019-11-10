NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II / Breaking news

Championship 4 set for NASCAR Cup Series title-decider

shares
comments
Championship 4 set for NASCAR Cup Series title-decider
By:
Nov 10, 2019, 10:48 PM

The four drivers who will battle for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway has been decided.

Driver Team Manufacturer  Wins Best Points Finish
Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 1st (2017)
Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing  Toyota 4 1st (2015)
Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 2nd (2010)
Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 4 1st (2014)

8 Nov - 10 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
13:05
14:05
Final Practice
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
16:00
17:00
Qualifying
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
11:00
12:00
Race
Sun 10 Nov
Sun 10 Nov
11:30
12:30
