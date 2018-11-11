Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II / Breaking news

The four drivers who will battle for the Cup title at Homestead

The four drivers who will battle for the Cup title at Homestead
1h ago

The Championship 4 grid has been set. Take a look at the four drivers who will battle it out for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Driver Age Team Manufacturer Wins this season Career wins Best points result
Kevin Harvick 42 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 8 45 1st (2014)
Kyle Busch 33 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 51 1st (2015)
Martin Truex Jr. 38 Furniture Row Racing Toyota 4 19 1st (2017)
Joey Logano 28 Team Penske Ford 2 20 2nd (2016)
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Phoenix II
Drivers Kevin Harvick , Martin Truex Jr. , Joey Logano , Kyle Busch
Article type Breaking news

