The four drivers who will battle for the Cup title at Homestead
1h ago
The Championship 4 grid has been set. Take a look at the four drivers who will battle it out for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
|Driver
|Age
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins this season
|Career wins
|Best points result
|Kevin Harvick
|42
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|8
|45
|1st (2014)
|Kyle Busch
|33
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|51
|1st (2015)
|Martin Truex Jr.
|38
|Furniture Row Racing
|Toyota
|4
|19
|1st (2017)
|Joey Logano
|28
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|20
|2nd (2016)
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Phoenix II
|Drivers
|Kevin Harvick , Martin Truex Jr. , Joey Logano , Kyle Busch
|Article type
|Breaking news
