Chad Ochocinco pushes back on Stephen A. Smith claim that NASCAR drivers aren't athletes
Ryan Blaney took Ochocinco for a high-speed ride around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the former NFL star had plenty to say about his experience
Ryan Blaney and Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson (via NASCAR YT)
As part of Ryan Blaney's new 'On The Gas' series where he takes various celebrities for a high speed ride around the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson joined him for the latest episode.
Ochocinco was an NFL wide receiver for eleven seasons, and a 6x Pro Bowler. To this day, he remains the All-time Receiving Leader for the Cincinnati Bengals.
After getting a taste of the oval at 180mph while answering questions from the 2023 NASCAR Cup champion, Ochocinco was then asked by the director what he thought about Stephen A. Smith's recent comments. The TV personality brought up a tired argument and claimed that NASCAR drivers (as well as golfers) are not athletes.
"He doesn't know what he's talking about because he hasn't been in here," said Ochocinco after climbing out of the car. "If Stephen A. Smith is to come out here and experienced this in the passenger seat, and then -- how many cars on a race day? (40) It puts things into context and a better perspective on why they are athletes. Because this is life or death. Not the NFL, not the NBA -- one wrong move can cost someone's life. You have to be very athletic to be able to do what they do here."
Ochocinco then got to experience the IMS road course with Blaney behind the wheel. Other guests have included actor Keegan-Michael Key, as well as YouTubers Westen Champlin and The Stradman.
You can watch the full video with Ochocinco below:
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