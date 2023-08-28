Carson Hocevar to compete in Darlington Cup race with LMC
NASCAR Truck Series standout Carson Hocevar will return to the Cup Series this weekend to drive Legacy Motor Club’s No. 42 Chevrolet at Darlington.
The 20-year-old native of Portage, Mich., will make just his second career Cup start in Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.
Earlier this season, he made his Cup debut at World Wide Technology Raceway for Spire Motorsports, but wrecked out of the race after only 91 laps.
Hocevar is a top contender for the Truck title this season with three wins and has finished fourth and second in the first two playoff races.
“This is a great opportunity to get some seat time in the Cup Series and help out the team at Legacy MC,” said Hocevar. “I had the chance earlier this year to race at St. Louis in the Cup Series.
“I’m looking forward to working with Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and the No. 42 team, and if anyone knows how to get around Darlington, Erik Jones does, so it will be great to have him as a teammate.”
Carson Hocevar, Niece Motorsports, Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado, Victory Lane, WWEX Hat
Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
Hocevar will forgo his previously announced plans to drive the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in Saturday’s Xfinity Series at Darlington.
“Carson is a very talented driver and has a bright future,” said Cal Wells III, LMC’s CEO. “We are thankful to Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports and Niece Motorsports for making this happen and look forward to seeing what he can do in the No. 42 this weekend.”
The team’s original driver for the No. 42, Noah Gragson, was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR on Aug. 5 and has since asked for and received his release from the organization.
Since his departure, LMC has used Xfinity standout Josh Berry in two races and 2010 LeMans 24 Hours overall winner Mike Rockenfeller competed in two road course events for the team.
