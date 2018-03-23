Carl Edwards still not interested in NASCAR return

Carl Edwards says he has no plans to return to the NASCAR Cup Series over a year after leaving Joe Gibbs Racing.

The winner of 28 Cup races walked away from the series in a shock announcement ahead of the 2017 season, stating he was satisfied with his career.

The former Joe Gibbs Racing driver was replaced by Daniel Suarez and Edwards provided support to the then Xfinity champion in his debut season.

Despite previous rumors of a possible return, the 38-year-old Edwards has confirmed he has not felt the need to make a comeback and add to his 445 Cup starts.

“I don’t have any plans to come back,” Edwards said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I do miss a lot of people.

“I stay in touch with a lot of folks and have fun, but I really appreciate the time from Joe Gibbs and everyone else to go do the things I want to do.

“I do miss the fans and there are a couple races I’d like to be a part of, but for the most part I’m having a lot of fun.”

Edwards also praised JGR for the support he had during his career.

“That part of my life was spectacular,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade one second of it for anything.

“I just hope everyone is doing what they want to be doing and getting the most out of every day.”