Car chief and engineer ejected after Larson and Dye fail NASCAR inspection twice
Both cars passed on the third attempt in pre-race inspection at Pocono Raceway
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
During Saturday inspection ahead of practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup race at Pocono, most cars managed to pass without issue.
However, the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Kyle Larson and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet of Daniel failed twice, before both cars passed on the third attempt.
As a result of failing twice, both teams have lost their pit stall selection and will have to take whatever two stalls are leftover. They will still be permitted to qualify and won't have to serve any in-race penalties, which would have been the penalty had either car failed on the third attempt.
Additionally, Hendrick Motorsports car chief Jesse Saunders has been ejected from the track and won't be able to take any further part in the race weekend from Pocono. Live Fast Motorsports engineer Chris Stanley has also been ejected for the remainder of the weekend.
Larson is the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, but he's also facing a year-long winless streak. Dye is making just his second career Cup Series start, and Live Fast are one of two open entries in the field for Pocono, with the other being Beard Motorsports and the No. 62 Chevrolet of Casey Mears.
It's not uncommon for cars to fail inspection like this, and it's happened several times during the 2026 season, including last weekend at Michigan. At Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, four different car chiefs were ejected for inspection issues.
Share Or Save This Story
Winners and losers from a whirlwind NASCAR Cup race at Nashville
Ryan Preece in flames after huge crash at the start of NASCAR All-Star Race
The exclusive club Katherine Legge hopes to join with historic 'Double' attempt
Winners and losers from a destructive NASCAR Cup race at Michigan
Winners and losers from a somber and emotional Coca-Cola 600
Corey Day runs down Allgaier to win NASCAR O'Reilly race at Dover
Latest news
Car chief and engineer ejected after Larson and Dye fail NASCAR inspection twice
Christopher Bell grateful for NASCAR safety advances after Michigan crash
"At least a two-stop": George Russell and Lewis Hamilton expect Barcelona GP to be hard on tyres
Fernando Alonso 'exhausted' by Aston Martin woes: "We knew we have the worst car and worst engine"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments