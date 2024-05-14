All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR Cup

Cam Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

Australian Supercars star Cam Waters will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut next month, driving for RFK Racing.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Cam Waters, ThorSport Racing, TRADIE Ford F-150

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

Waters, 29, has over 250 starts as a Supercars driver, winning eleven races and ending the year as the championship runner-up twice.

The Tickford Racing driver will remain with a blue oval-backed team in this stock car racing venure, driving the No. 60 Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing Ford Mustang at Sonoma Raceway in June. BuildSubmarines.com will serve as the primary sponsor on the car.

“This opportunity for me is a dream come true, and one that I do not take lightly given the global audience of NASCAR and the Cup Series,” said Waters. “I’ve been fortunate to dip my toes into the NASCAR waters a bit this year and am excited to put my road-racing experience to the test this summer. It takes a village to make something like this come to fruition, so I especially want to thank the team at BuildSubmarines.com and AUKUS for giving me this opportunity to highlight the AUKUS security partnership, and for all the efforts at RFK to pull this off.”

Waters made his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Martinsville Speedway in April, starting 22nd and finishing 30th after getting collected in a late-race crash. He made his second start at Kansas Speedway a few weeks later, starting 20th and finishing 19th. Both appearances came with ThorSport Racing. 

David Ragan, RFK Racing, BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang

David Ragan, RFK Racing, BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

RFK Racing already fields two full-time entries with team co-owner Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, but recently announced the formation of ‘Stage 60,’ a third entry to compete on a part-time basis. David Ragan drove the car in the Daytona 500, finishing 20th.

The organization earned its first win of the 2024 this past weekend when Keselowski won at Darlington.

“Cam has certainly logged his share of miles the last couple of months flying back and forth from Australia, but he’s done a great job familiarizing himself with NASCAR and working with David Ragan in our simulator,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “It’s always exciting when we can have someone from another part of our global motorsports family compete in a different series and we feel this is a great opportunity for him to showcase his talent. We’re grateful to RFK for initiating this Stage 60 program and we’re looking forward to Sonoma.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Jimmie Johnson joins NBC broadcast team for Indy 500, NASCAR races

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Stewart-Haas Racing impresses with double top-five at Darlington

Stewart-Haas Racing impresses with double top-five at Darlington

NASCAR Cup
Darlington
Stewart-Haas Racing impresses with double top-five at Darlington
NASCAR to launch in-season bracket tournament for $1 million prize

NASCAR to launch in-season bracket tournament for $1 million prize

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR to launch in-season bracket tournament for $1 million prize
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion
Cameron Waters
More from
Cameron Waters
Supercars star Cam Waters "would love to race NASCAR full-time"

Supercars star Cam Waters "would love to race NASCAR full-time"

NASCAR Truck
Kansas
Supercars star Cam Waters "would love to race NASCAR full-time"
Cam Waters to run NASCAR Truck race at Kansas

Cam Waters to run NASCAR Truck race at Kansas

NASCAR Truck
Kansas
Cam Waters to run NASCAR Truck race at Kansas
Supercars ace Cam Waters "absolutely pumped" about NASCAR debut

Supercars ace Cam Waters "absolutely pumped" about NASCAR debut

NASCAR Truck
Martinsville
Supercars ace Cam Waters "absolutely pumped" about NASCAR debut

Latest news

Why forcing Red Bull to make a “bad choice” is Vasseur’s main F1 target

Why forcing Red Bull to make a “bad choice” is Vasseur’s main F1 target

F1 Formula 1
Why forcing Red Bull to make a “bad choice” is Vasseur’s main F1 target
NASCAR suspends three crew members, reinstates another

NASCAR suspends three crew members, reinstates another

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Darlington
NASCAR suspends three crew members, reinstates another
Kanaan only an option for Indy 500 if Larson is forced to withdraw

Kanaan only an option for Indy 500 if Larson is forced to withdraw

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Kanaan only an option for Indy 500 if Larson is forced to withdraw
Cam Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

Cam Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

NAS NASCAR Cup
Cam Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global