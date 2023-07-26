Cal Wells III named CEO of Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team
Former NASCAR and open wheel racing team owner Cal Wells III has been named the new chief executive officer of Legacy Motor Club.
Wells, 68, has recently served as a consultant to the organization and will assume his new role immediately. The move was announced Wednesday by team co-owners Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher.
“Cal’s start with Legacy MC is the start of a new era,” said Gallagher, who currently serves as chairman of Allegiant Travel Co. and chair of the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Committee in Las Vegas. “With the addition of Cal, we have the right people in place. He has more than 40 years of experience in racing and his senior management experience will shine through immediately.
“We have had a season of many changes starting with Jimmie partnering with the team and the re-branding of our team, so the addition of Cal is the ‘icing on the cake’ for us right now.”
Who is Cal Wells?
Wells started his professional career by founding Precision Preparation Inc. (PPI) in 1979 and his relationship with car manufacturer Toyota began in 1982. Over the next 25 years, PPI dominated the off-road circuit, fielded multiple cars in open-wheel racing, and won in the NASCAR Cup Series.
After PPI, Wells served as chief operating officer and executive vice president of Michael Waltrip Racing until 2011. He then started LNGA Consulting, working in motorsports, aviation, and security.
“I’ve known Cal for my entire career, and we are delighted to welcome him to the club. His impressive background and deep understanding of the industry – on both the racing and business side – make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Johnson, a seven-time Cup Series champion.
“Under Cal’s guidance, we are confident his leadership will take us to the next level during many upcoming transitions of the manufacturer change as well as continuing to build our brand.”
Earlier this season, Legacy MC announced it would move from the Chevrolet to Toyota camp beginning with the 2024 season.
“I am truly honored and excited to be part of Legacy Motor Club,” said Wells. “Together, we will build on the strong foundation and accomplishments of the past, while driving forward with renewed focus and collaboration.
“The future performance of all facets of this club will be something we will all be proud of for years to come. It’s going to be something special.”
Legacy M.C. currently fields two fulltime Cup Series teams for drivers Erik Jones and Noah Gragson and a parti-time entry for Johnson.
Latest news
F1 Manager 2023 game review: Does it still rain in Monaco’s tunnel?
F1 Manager 2023 game review: Does it still rain in Monaco’s tunnel? F1 Manager 2023 game review: Does it still rain in Monaco’s tunnel?
Vasseur: Ferrari “pushing like hell” to close “huge gap” to F1 rivals
Vasseur: Ferrari “pushing like hell” to close “huge gap” to F1 rivals Vasseur: Ferrari “pushing like hell” to close “huge gap” to F1 rivals
Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution
Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution
NASCAR 2023 Richmond II schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 Richmond II schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Richmond II schedule, entry list, and how to watch
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.