Subscribe
Previous / Tyler Reddick leads the way in Pocono Cup practice Next / William Byron beats Martin Truex Jr. to Pocono Cup pole
NASCAR Cup Interview

Busch: Van Gisbergen the favourite for Indy NASCAR race

Shane van Gisbergen will go into his second NASCAR Cup Series start as clear favourite for victory, according to two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Van Gisbergen shocked the motor racing world earlier this month when he became the first driver in modern NASCAR history to win on debut.

The sensational victory came on the streets of Chicago with the Kiwi taking over the Project91 entry at Trackhouse Racing.

It has now been confirmed that the Supercars regular will return to the Cup fold for the Indianapolis road course race next month.

That will be a different challenge for van Gisbergen given the Cup regulars having experience on the track, while Chicago was new for everybody. 

Street circuits are also very familiar to van Gisbergen with four of them on the current Supercars schedule.

Still, Richard Childress Racing driver Busch remains convinced that van Gisbergen will be hard to beat at Indy, even if his advantage over the field won't be quite as big.

Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

“I would say he is the favourite going in, for sure," he said.  

"I would say that the gap will be closer from Chicago to the rest of the field that he had. He had us all beat by six-to-eight tenths of a second a lap. 

"I would say going into Indy we should all be within two-to-three tenths, but he will still be the best guy.”

Van Gisbergen's return to NASCAR comes amid fevered speculation that he will make a full-time switch to US stock cars next season.

He is technically contracted to Triple Eight for the 2024 Supercars season, however is known to be unhappy with the new Gen3 cars.

T8 boss Jamie Whincup indicated after the Chicago win that he wouldn't stand in van Gisbergen's way if a full-time NASCAR ride became available next year.Van Gisbergen won't be the only Supercars driver in the Indy field with Brodie Kostecki set to make his Cup Series debut in a third RCR entry.

Busch is expecting Kostecki to be an asset to the squad for the race, based on a joint test they undertook earlier this year in a Holden Commodore Supercar that's owned by RCR in the States. 

Read Also:

Supercars have become a suitable test mule for NASCAR teams given the similarities with the current-gen Cup cars. 

“We tested together our V8 Supercar that we have at RCR earlier this year," Busch explained. "He was there when we first went out and I think he had me covered by about two seconds a lap and then as the day kind of progressed, by the end of the day, we actually ran times that were real comparable and right on top of his.  

"It just took me a while to get used to those cars and what they are and how you can really attack corners. Just various driving techniques that those cars take.

"But I think those guys are all very good at what they do, and they really understand the heavy stock car feel and basis for these road courses. So, I would assume that [Kostecki] will be strong as well.  

"Hopefully I can lean on him and learn a lot from him and have some time in the sim and stuff like that with him that will allow us to be better off when we get there."

Race winner Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Tyler Reddick leads the way in Pocono Cup practice

William Byron beats Martin Truex Jr. to Pocono Cup pole
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Power volunteers for Bathurst IndyCar laps

Power volunteers for Bathurst IndyCar laps

IndyCar

Power volunteers for Bathurst IndyCar laps Power volunteers for Bathurst IndyCar laps

PremiAir springs Supercars enduro surprise

PremiAir springs Supercars enduro surprise

Supercars

PremiAir springs Supercars enduro surprise PremiAir springs Supercars enduro surprise

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

NASCAR Cup
Inidianapolis

Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

Tickford still confident in Waters renewal

Tickford still confident in Waters renewal

Supercars

Tickford still confident in Waters renewal Tickford still confident in Waters renewal

Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush

Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush

Supercars
Townsville

Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush

Latest news

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden wins Race 2 for fifth straight oval victory

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden wins Race 2 for fifth straight oval victory

Indy IndyCar
Iowa II

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden wins Race 2 for fifth straight oval victory IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden wins Race 2 for fifth straight oval victory

Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race

Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race

Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch

Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch

Ocon's seat broke in two pieces after Hungary F1 crash sent him airborne

Ocon's seat broke in two pieces after Hungary F1 crash sent him airborne

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Ocon's seat broke in two pieces after Hungary F1 crash sent him airborne Ocon's seat broke in two pieces after Hungary F1 crash sent him airborne

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe