Busch hopes he hasn't peaked too early: "We've got a long way to go"

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch hopes he isn’t peaking too early in the 2018 NASCAR Cup series regular season.

Busch became the second driver after Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick to win three races in a row after his victory at Richmond.

A win is enough to guarantee one of 16 playoff places in the post-season, unless more than 16 drivers win a race, with the remaining slots filled by regular season points.

Drivers are then eliminated from each round until there are four drivers vying for the championship at Homestead.

When asked if he had ever had as much momentum in his career, Busch said: “No, and you know, I certainly would love to be doing this if this was week 10 of the playoffs we’d be talking about something pretty cool, but I hope it’s not peaking too early.

“Obviously this is way early in the season. We’ve got a long way to go.”

Busch added that his start to the season had been special and that running Kyle Busch Motorsports in the lower tiers of stock racing helped give him an edge on his rivals.

“The last three weeks have been really special. Short tracks I feel like are one of my better-suited racetracks, one of my specialities. I like to think that anyways.

“I love racing anywhere, but the short tracks kind of seem to fit in my wheelhouse.

“I love running my super late model teams, [it can] give me a chance to run some more short tracks throughout the year, maybe gives me that little bit of an upper edge for how cars need to be at slower speeds, bullring type racetracks.

“It's been a great year thus far. We had a rough start at Daytona [Busch crashed out]. From there on out, we've been really strong. We just got to keep it rolling.”

Busch added that a fourth win in a row would be more challenging because of the randomness of restrictor-plate racing at Talladega.

“We go to another plate race next week in Talladega. That one's never really always in the driver's hands. It's kind of always in fate's hands. We'll just take what we can get.”