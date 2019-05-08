Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Busch Beer reveals Kevin Harvick millennial paint scheme

shares
comments
Busch Beer reveals Kevin Harvick millennial paint scheme
1h ago

Busch Beer has kept true to their word and on Tuesday unveiled the millennial-inspired paint scheme for Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang.

Last year, the sponsor was so confident their driver would emerge with his second NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway, they wagered a paint scheme against it.

Well, needless to say but Harvick did not win. The 43-year-old will now run the #MillennialCar in this month's All-Star Race as part of the bet. The scheme is filled with millennial stereotypes, phrases emojis and even Snapchat filters.

Yeah, there's a lot going on with this one...

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing livery unveil

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing livery unveil

Photo by: Stewart-Haas Racing

 

Get to know eNASCAR Heat Pro League JR Motorsports drivers

Get to know eNASCAR Heat Pro League JR Motorsports drivers
Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
