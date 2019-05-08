Busch Beer reveals Kevin Harvick millennial paint scheme

Last year, the sponsor was so confident their driver would emerge with his second NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway, they wagered a paint scheme against it.

Well, needless to say but Harvick did not win. The 43-year-old will now run the #MillennialCar in this month's All-Star Race as part of the bet. The scheme is filled with millennial stereotypes, phrases emojis and even Snapchat filters.

Yeah, there's a lot going on with this one...