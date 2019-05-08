Busch Beer reveals Kevin Harvick millennial paint scheme
1h ago
Busch Beer has kept true to their word and on Tuesday unveiled the millennial-inspired paint scheme for Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang.
Last year, the sponsor was so confident their driver would emerge with his second NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway, they wagered a paint scheme against it.
Well, needless to say but Harvick did not win. The 43-year-old will now run the #MillennialCar in this month's All-Star Race as part of the bet. The scheme is filled with millennial stereotypes, phrases emojis and even Snapchat filters.
Yeah, there's a lot going on with this one...
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing livery unveil
Photo by: Stewart-Haas Racing
