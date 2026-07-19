Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro

Bubba Wallace moves on and accepts NASCAR Atlanta penalty

The No. 23 team lost a lot of points due to that last second decision

Matt Weaver
Matt Weaver
Edited:
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Bubba Wallace is more accepting of the penalty NASCAR issued to him on the final lap of the Cup Series race on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway and has moved on to the rest of the regular season.

“I mean, kind of have to, right,” said Wallace to a media scrum on Saturday at North Wilkesboro Speedway. “I mean, it is what it is.”

Wallace was sent to the tail end of the lead lap after originally being scored second because race control determined he went below the out of bounds line to improve his position. Objectively, he did, but Wallace wanted to argue in real time that he ultimately did not improve his position.

Read Also:

“To me, I always thought it was gaining position, but no, it's gaining track position, which I totally did,” Wallace said. “So it is what it is. I thought they would care about the data that (showed) I tried to give it back but the damage was already done. So it’s unfortunate but here we are.”

Here is 13th in the standings and 55 points above the cutline, even though he stood to be 83 up leaving Atlanta. Wallace and crew chief Charles Denike went to the NASCAR hauler after the race to make their case but there wasn’t much of a defense.

“The damage was already done, so it didn't matter and that was unfortunate,” Wallace said.

Watch: Blaney prevails with EchoPark win in wild OT

Does he agree with the spirit of the rule?

“I don't know,” Wallace said. “I've never really been kind of in that scenario. I've had a couple close calls but I will say as I made the move and seen where I was going to end up, I knew it was going to put everybody in a bad spot and that was unfortunate.

“I mean, at the end of the day, if (Ty Gibbs) didn't push me at the line, I would have finished third and I'm pretty sure they said that would not have been a penalty. So it's like, I don't know. I think NASCAR doesn't ever want to be put into a situation where they have to make the call and they always tell us to not put them in that situation and unfortunately, I put them there. So all in all, a rule is a rule (and I) crossed over the line. Oh, well.”

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ross Chastain must serve costly in-race penalty after three inspection failures

Top Comments
More from
Matt Weaver

Why Chase Elliott wants more Saturday night NASCAR races

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
Why Chase Elliott wants more Saturday night NASCAR races

Carson Hocevar has gone mainstream and doesn't fully know why

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
Carson Hocevar has gone mainstream and doesn't fully know why

Trial date and length set for Joe Gibbs, Spire and Gabehart lawsuits

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
Trial date and length set for Joe Gibbs, Spire and Gabehart lawsuits
More from
Bubba Wallace

Kevin Harvick supports Bubba Wallace penalty; not sure rule is necessary

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
Kevin Harvick supports Bubba Wallace penalty; not sure rule is necessary

Winners and losers from stunning midnight NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
Winners and losers from stunning midnight NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta

Denny Hamlin understands Bubba Wallace NASCAR penalty

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
Denny Hamlin understands Bubba Wallace NASCAR penalty

Latest news

Bubba Wallace moves on and accepts NASCAR Atlanta penalty

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
Bubba Wallace moves on and accepts NASCAR Atlanta penalty

Oscar Piastri has been “too clean” for 2026 F1 cars – Andrea Stella

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Oscar Piastri has been “too clean” for 2026 F1 cars – Andrea Stella

David Malukas "good to go" after hospital visit following IndyCar practice crash

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
David Malukas "good to go" after hospital visit following IndyCar practice crash

Ross Chastain must serve costly in-race penalty after three inspection failures

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain must serve costly in-race penalty after three inspection failures