NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace to leave Richard Petty Motorsports

shares
comments
Bubba Wallace to leave Richard Petty Motorsports
By:

Bubba Wallace confirmed reports that he would leave Richard Petty Motorsports Thursday, releasing a statement on social media.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Victory Junction Chevrolet Camaro
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Cash App Chevrolet Camaro
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Victory Junction
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Victory Junction and Richard Petty
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Wallace, 26, is competing in his third full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series and has raced only for RPM.

2020 has been his strongest year yet with one top five and five top-tens, but speculation has been swirling about his future prospects for some time. His best result came in the 2018 Daytona 500 where he finished second.

Wallace is the only African-American driver competing at the top level of NASCAR and has been a leading voice for the sport with the Black Lives Matter movement. 

He has recently signed several prominent sponsorship deals including Beats by Dre, Columbia Sportswear, DoorDash and Cash App.

Read Also:

Wallace explained his decision to leave Petty with the following statement:

"This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it's time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43. Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career. I've grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them. We've got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note."

Where Wallace may be heading for the 2021 season remains unclear.

Related video

With no practice, NASCAR races are now a 'zero mistakes game'

Previous article

With no practice, NASCAR races are now a 'zero mistakes game'
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Bubba Wallace
Teams Richard Petty Motorsports
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

Perez: "Nobody told me anything" about Racing Point exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: "Nobody told me anything" about Racing Point exit

Haas considering "close to 10" drivers for 2021 seats
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas considering "close to 10" drivers for 2021 seats

The 'blonde American' that could have saved Mercedes' race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The 'blonde American' that could have saved Mercedes' race

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello

McLaren's infrastructure its biggest "deficit" - Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's infrastructure its biggest "deficit" - Seidl

Verstappen: Mugello "can't be any worse than Monza"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Mugello "can't be any worse than Monza"

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role

Vettel came"close" to retiring before Aston F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel came"close" to retiring before Aston F1 deal

Latest news

Bubba Wallace to leave Richard Petty Motorsports
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace to leave Richard Petty Motorsports

With no practice, NASCAR races are now a 'zero mistakes game'
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis

With no practice, NASCAR races are now a 'zero mistakes game'

Jimmie Johnson to IndyCar with Ganassi for two-year program
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson to IndyCar with Ganassi for two-year program

Two NASCAR Cup Series playoff crew chiefs suspended
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Two NASCAR Cup Series playoff crew chiefs suspended

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez: "Nobody told me anything" about Racing Point exit

2
Formula 1

Haas considering "close to 10" drivers for 2021 seats

46m
3
Formula 1

The 'blonde American' that could have saved Mercedes' race

4
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello

1h
5
Formula 1

McLaren's infrastructure its biggest "deficit" - Seidl

Latest news

Bubba Wallace to leave Richard Petty Motorsports
NAS

Bubba Wallace to leave Richard Petty Motorsports

With no practice, NASCAR races are now a 'zero mistakes game'
NAS

With no practice, NASCAR races are now a 'zero mistakes game'

Jimmie Johnson to IndyCar with Ganassi for two-year program
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson to IndyCar with Ganassi for two-year program

Two NASCAR Cup Series playoff crew chiefs suspended
NAS

Two NASCAR Cup Series playoff crew chiefs suspended

NASCAR plans to convert Auto Club Speedway into short track
NAS

NASCAR plans to convert Auto Club Speedway into short track

Latest videos

Recap: Harvick capitalizes on leaders’ trouble, wins Southern 500 01:27
NASCAR Cup

Recap: Harvick capitalizes on leaders’ trouble, wins Southern 500

Austin Dillon confident after solid Darlington finish 01:44
NASCAR Cup

Austin Dillon confident after solid Darlington finish

Elliott on Truex: ‘He kinda cleared himself’ 01:03
NASCAR Cup

Elliott on Truex: ‘He kinda cleared himself’

Truex Jr.: Contact with Chase Elliott ‘unfortunate’ 01:37
NASCAR Cup

Truex Jr.: Contact with Chase Elliott ‘unfortunate’

Truex Jr. clips Elliott’s nose, both get into fence at Darlington 02:15
NASCAR Cup

Truex Jr. clips Elliott’s nose, both get into fence at Darlington

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.