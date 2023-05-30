Subscribe
Previous / Zane Smith proud of "outstanding job" with Coke 600 top-10
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte News

Video: Almirola shoves Bubba Wallace in heated conversation

NASCAR's longest race of the year saw drama both on the track and off it with a heated confrontation on pit road during a red flag period.

Nick DeGroot
By:

In the middle of the second stage of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the race was red-flagged briefly due to rain. 157 of 400 laps were completed.

With the cars parked on pit road, drivers were then allowed to exit their vehicles while NASCAR assessed the conditions and dried the track.

During that time, a fan captured video of what appeared to be a heated disagreement between Bubba Wallace and Aric Almirola.

At one point, Almirola shoves Wallace and they continue arguing. No fireworks ensued on track once the race got back underway, with Wallace going on to finish fourth and Almirola finishing 25th.

"Yeah, we were just frustrated on how we raced each other," Wallace said after the race. "We were in stage two of the Coke 600. I finished fourth and that’s a good day for our team.”

He later told FOX Sports that he wasn't surprised by Almirola's reaction, saying: "When you walk around with two faces, that’s what you get.”

Wallace has been on a hot streak as of late with three straight top-five finishes. There was also the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, where he was the runner-up to Kyle Larson. He now sits 35 points above the playoff cut line.

Almirola gave his thoughts as well when asked about the confrontation: "Early in the race I felt like I gave him a lot of room we were racing and I felt like I was running him pretty clean and I felt like he was racing me really dirty. I let him go and then he shot me the bird, so I just went to go ask him why he shot me the bird and he started mouthing off and cussing at me and I just told him I wasn’t going to have that. Yeah, disappointing, but that's him."

Almirola leaves Charlotte 26th in the championship standings with just one top-ten finish so far this year. 

shares
comments

Zane Smith proud of "outstanding job" with Coke 600 top-10
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Hamlin calls for Elliott to be suspended after violent NASCAR crash

Hamlin calls for Elliott to be suspended after violent NASCAR crash

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Hamlin calls for Elliott to be suspended after violent NASCAR crash Hamlin calls for Elliott to be suspended after violent NASCAR crash

NASCAR 2023 Coke 600 schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Coke 600 schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

NASCAR 2023 Coke 600 schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Coke 600 schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Aric Almirola More from
Aric Almirola
Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Almirola escapes wild NASCAR Duel 2 with win; Daly makes Daytona 500

Almirola escapes wild NASCAR Duel 2 with win; Daly makes Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
Daytona Duels

Almirola escapes wild NASCAR Duel 2 with win; Daly makes Daytona 500 Almirola escapes wild NASCAR Duel 2 with win; Daly makes Daytona 500

Almirola: Daytona is "the greatest place on earth to go race"

Almirola: Daytona is "the greatest place on earth to go race"

NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

Almirola: Daytona is "the greatest place on earth to go race" Almirola: Daytona is "the greatest place on earth to go race"

Latest news

Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars

Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars

SUPC Supercars

Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars

Weather forces Supercars test cancellation

Weather forces Supercars test cancellation

SUPC Supercars

Weather forces Supercars test cancellation Weather forces Supercars test cancellation

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash

Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe