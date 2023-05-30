Video: Almirola shoves Bubba Wallace in heated conversation

In the middle of the second stage of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the race was red-flagged briefly due to rain. 157 of 400 laps were completed.

With the cars parked on pit road, drivers were then allowed to exit their vehicles while NASCAR assessed the conditions and dried the track.

During that time, a fan captured video of what appeared to be a heated disagreement between Bubba Wallace and Aric Almirola.

At one point, Almirola shoves Wallace and they continue arguing. No fireworks ensued on track once the race got back underway, with Wallace going on to finish fourth and Almirola finishing 25th.

"Yeah, we were just frustrated on how we raced each other," Wallace said after the race. "We were in stage two of the Coke 600. I finished fourth and that’s a good day for our team.”

He later told FOX Sports that he wasn't surprised by Almirola's reaction, saying: "When you walk around with two faces, that’s what you get.”

Wallace has been on a hot streak as of late with three straight top-five finishes. There was also the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, where he was the runner-up to Kyle Larson. He now sits 35 points above the playoff cut line.

Almirola gave his thoughts as well when asked about the confrontation: "Early in the race I felt like I gave him a lot of room we were racing and I felt like I was running him pretty clean and I felt like he was racing me really dirty. I let him go and then he shot me the bird, so I just went to go ask him why he shot me the bird and he started mouthing off and cussing at me and I just told him I wasn’t going to have that. Yeah, disappointing, but that's him."

Almirola leaves Charlotte 26th in the championship standings with just one top-ten finish so far this year.