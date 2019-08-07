NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Darlington / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace to honor Adam Petty with Darlington scheme

Bubba Wallace to honor Adam Petty with Darlington scheme
Aug 7, 2019, 3:07 PM

Bubba Wallace will honor Adam Petty with RPM'S throwback scheme for the 2019 running of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Bubba Wallace Darlington throwback scheme
Adam Petty
Bubba Wallace Darlington throwback scheme
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro U.S. Air Force

The scheme is a throwback to Adam's lone ARCA Racing Series victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway on September 20, 1998.

This livery will feature the Victory Junction Gang camp, a camp for terminally ill children created in Adam's memory.

“It’s truly an honor and top throwback that I’ve been a part of and knowing the history behind the Petty family and Adam’s vision and seeing it come to life at Victory Junction,” Wallace said. “I think this really speaks for Adam and what his vision was and I was too young to know him and I feel like we would have had a great time, to grow together and to bring this organization back to where it needs to be.” 

Both Kyle and Richard Petty were present for the car's unveiling. 

“To be here, to have Bubba drive the car and for it to be my dad’s car and with Victory Junction on the car, it’s our 15th anniversary, it’s hard to believe that he would have been 39 years old this year, so it’s hard to believe it’s been that long,” Kyle said. “But to have this car here, to have it at Darlington and for everything that Darlington means to our family, what it means to this sport, it was just the perfect time.”

Wallace placed 26th in his first career start in the Southern 500 last year. 

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Darlington
Drivers Adam Petty , Darrell Wallace Jr.
Teams Richard Petty Motorsports

