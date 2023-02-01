Bruce Mosley "jumped" at chance to lead Legacy Motor Club

Listen to this article

Legacy Motor Club formally announced the hiring of Mosley on Wednesday. Mosley’s hiring was first reported by Motorsport.com on Jan. 10.

Mosley, 54, most recently served as president of Violet Defense following an eight-year tenure as the chief revenue officer at Roush Fenway Racing (now RFK Racing) leading sales and partnership development efforts.

He previously worked in executive capacities with International Speedway Corp., the former NASCAR team owned by Chip Ganassi, The Kroger Company’s strategic agency and had a role with The Marketing Arm on programs with NASCAR partnerships to include Walmart, Sunoco and Office Depot.

Asked what drew him back into NASCAR and specifically to Legacy MC, Mosley was succinct in his answer to Motorsport.com.

“Jimmie Johnson. And obviously, Richard Petty. But a long relationship with Jimmie dating back to my Sunoco days,” he said. “I’ve always found him ‘best in class’ as it relates to professionalism and pursuing higher goals day in and day out.

“I connected with Jimmie after Thanksgiving about the Legacy platform and I think it was just meant to be.”

In other personnel moves announced Wednesday, a longtime business associate of Johnson, John Lewensten, will become senior vice president for partnership services and Joey Cohen, currently the team’s director of competition and engineering has been promoted to vice president of racing operations.

Mosley said the opportunity to lead a major Cup Series team had always “intrigued” him.

“It needed to be the right one. It wasn’t the right one at RFK (Racing) and I understood that and respected it. So when the opportunity at Violet Defense presented itself, I jumped at it,” he said.

“But I think with some good fortune and luck this opportunity with Legacy presented itself at the right time.”

At Legacy, Mosley will be selling an organization built on a foundation of success in NASCAR with owners Maury Gallagher and Johnson, team president Mike Beam and Petty.

The team competes fulltime in the Cup Series, fielding the No. 42 Chevrolet of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet of Erik Jones. Johnson also plans to run a handful of races in the No. 84 Chevrolet, the first being the 2023 Daytona 500.

“I’m honored by the opportunity here and it will only help me raise my own bar to deliver great programs built around these icons of our sport,” Mosley said.

“We have four personalities that are own taking on their own legacy journeys, so to speak. The King are the eras he represents as NASCAR celebrates his 75th year, Jimmie is someone who is probably never going to be done proving things to himself, as well as giving back to the sport.

“I’m getting to know Erik and Noah. I like their personalities a lot. I think there are a lot of partners that would align very well their brand attributes.”

Mosley said he was at first caught “off guard” by Johnson’s decision to take an ownership role in NASCAR following his Hall of Fame-worthy career and move to the IndyCar Series the past two seasons.

“When I thought about it a little bit, it made sense to me,” he said. “With Jeff Gordon’s increased oversight over at Hendrick Motorsports, what Denny (Hamlin) did recently at 23XI Racing and working firsthand with Brad Keselowski when he joined RFK, when I thought about that trend, it made sense to me.

“I think the sport is better because Jimmie has come back to it in this capacity. I know his expectations are to aggressively compete every week for wins and compete for championships. And I love doing that.”