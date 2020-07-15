Brendan Gaughan tests positive for COVID-19

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Race 1 in
05 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Brendan Gaughan tests positive for COVID-19

shares
comments
Brendan Gaughan tests positive for COVID-19
By:
Jul 15, 2020, 5:12 PM

Part-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Brendan Gaughan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has so far been experiencing mild symptoms.

Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro South Point
Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro South Point
Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Beard Motorsports/South Point
Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Beard Motorsports/South Point and Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road
Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Beard Motorsports/South Point, #53 J.J. Yeley
Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Beard Motorsports/South Point
Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Beard Motorsports/South Point

Gaughan, who is competing only in the superspeedway races this season with Beard Motorsports, said Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he tested positive on July 10 for the novel coronavirus.

Gaughan is the second driver in NASCAR to publicly confirm they have tested positive. Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson announced he tested positive on July 3 but has since been cleared to return to competition.

“I had a head cold with a headache, a stuffy nose and a little post-nasal drip and that’s it,” Gaughan said on why he decided to get tested. “That’s really the most of anything I’ve had, maybe felt tired one of the days or so.”

Gaughan, 45, said he has isolated himself from the rest of his family while he recovers.

“I’m indoors for a couple weeks – no wife, no kids for two weeks,” he said. “I am indoors, quarantined with my puppy and staying isolated on one side of the house and the kids are at a friend’s house, hanging out, playing and swimming.”

The Las Vegas native’s most recent Cup start was June 22 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, where he finished 21st. His next scheduled race is Aug. 29 at Daytona International Speedway.

Last December, Gaughan announced the 2020 season would be his last in NASCAR competition.

Next article
What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?

Previous article

What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?

Trending Today

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff

Hamilton wants F1 to be "creative" with double-headers
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Hamilton wants F1 to be "creative" with double-headers

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

Quartararo penalised for MotoGP testing rules breach
MotoGP / MotoGP
2h

Quartararo penalised for MotoGP testing rules breach

Legge sustains fractures in high-speed Paul Ricard crash
European Le Mans / European Le Mans

Legge sustains fractures in high-speed Paul Ricard crash

Mercedes braced for Red Bull fightback in Hungary
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Mercedes braced for Red Bull fightback in Hungary

Power explains shunts, feels bad for Hunter-Reay, Rahal
IndyCar / IndyCar

Power explains shunts, feels bad for Hunter-Reay, Rahal

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer
MotoGP / MotoGP

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

Latest news

Brendan Gaughan tests positive for COVID-19
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
38m

Brendan Gaughan tests positive for COVID-19

What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
3h

What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?

Clint Bowyer: Choose rule can't be 'focal point' of All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
3h

Clint Bowyer: Choose rule can't be 'focal point' of All-Star Race

All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Brendan Gaughan
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff

2
Formula 1

Hamilton wants F1 to be "creative" with double-headers

1h
3
Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

4
MotoGP

Quartararo penalised for MotoGP testing rules breach

2h
5
European Le Mans

Legge sustains fractures in high-speed Paul Ricard crash

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Brendan Gaughan tests positive for COVID-19
NAS

Brendan Gaughan tests positive for COVID-19

What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?

Clint Bowyer: Choose rule can't be 'focal point' of All-Star Race
NAS

Clint Bowyer: Choose rule can't be 'focal point' of All-Star Race

All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups
NAS

All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups

DiBenedetto: "I've never been this comfortable and confident"
NAS

DiBenedetto: "I've never been this comfortable and confident"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.