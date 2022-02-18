Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 Race report

Brad Keselowski wins Duel No. 1; Grala locks himself into 500

Brad Keselowski finally scored an elusive victory at Daytona International Speedway, which he hopes to translate into his first Daytona 500 win.

Brad Keselowski wins Duel No. 1; Grala locks himself into 500
Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Keselowski passed Ryan Blaney for the lead with four of 60 laps remaining and held off Austin Cindric to win the first of two qualifying races on Thursday night.

With his finish, Keselowski will take the third starting position in Sunday’s 500 while Cindric will take the fifth spot.

 

“I felt pretty good about our car. I give credit to the other Fords – Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric – we had great strategy. We stuck together and drove away and put ourselves in position to control this race,” said Keselowski, in his first year as a driver and owner in Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

“It was great to see all those Fords up front. Good job to all those guys. This is special.”

Read Also:

Grala locked in

Kaz Grala edged J.J. Yeley on the final lap to become the highest-finishing non-charter team and earn a starting position in Sunday’s 500

Blaney finished third in the race, Chase Briscoe fourth and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five. Also collecting top-10 stage points were Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, Kurt Busch and Ross Chastain.

Larson started on the pole and took command early of the race.

With 50 laps remaining, Larson maintained a small advantage over Byron as most of the field had moved into a single-file train.

After 20 laps, Hendrick drivers remained in the top three positions – Larson, Byron and Elliott – followed by Suarez and Blaney.

The first group of cars – mostly Chevrolets – made their green-flag pit stop on Lap 36 and all took four new tires. Grala was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to serve a pass-through penalty.

Most of the remaining cars pit on Lap 37 and took two new tires. Once everyone had made their stop, Blaney led the way followed by Keselowski and Briscoe.

With 15 laps to go, Keselowski continued to challenge Blaney for the lead, nudging Blaney’s rear bumper several times to set up a pass.

With five laps remaining, Keselowski continued to hound Blaney for the lead while Briscoe ran third and Cindric fourth.

Keselowski powered into the lead with four laps to go bringing Briscoe with him to take over the second position as Blaney dropped to third.

Grala had to start the rear of the qualifying race due to unapproved adjustments.

Noah Gragson, who had already clinched a starting spot in the Daytona 500 based on qualifying speed, elected to fall to the back to avoid any chance of getting in a wreck.

shares
comments

Related video

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Previous article

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Kyle Larson wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

Suarez needs to "do something different" in Daytona 500 Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup

Suarez needs to "do something different" in Daytona 500

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Brad Keselowski More from
Brad Keselowski
Keselowski calls NASCAR's recent changes a "huge success" Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Keselowski calls NASCAR's recent changes a "huge success"

Roush Fenway completes addition of Keselowski with NASCAR team rebrand
NASCAR Cup

Roush Fenway completes addition of Keselowski with NASCAR team rebrand

Crew chief Matt McCall to join Brad Keselowski at Roush in 2022
NASCAR Cup

Crew chief Matt McCall to join Brad Keselowski at Roush in 2022

Roush Fenway Racing More from
Roush Fenway Racing
After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher Daytona II
NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

Buescher loses out on Daytona win: "This one stings a lot" Daytona II
NASCAR Cup

Buescher loses out on Daytona win: "This one stings a lot"

Jack Roush is passing his baton but has 'no retirement plans'
NASCAR Cup

Jack Roush is passing his baton but has 'no retirement plans'

Latest news

Brad Keselowski wins Duel No. 1; Grala locks himself into 500
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski wins Duel No. 1; Grala locks himself into 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Villeneuve: Qualifying for Daytona 500 only topped by F1 and Indy victories
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Villeneuve: Qualifying for Daytona 500 only topped by F1 and Indy victories

Keselowski calls NASCAR's recent changes a "huge success"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keselowski calls NASCAR's recent changes a "huge success"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
1 h
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.