Brad Keselowski leads the way in final practice at Chicagoland

Saturday’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Chicagoland Speedway featured a role reversal for two manufacturers.

Chevrolet teams dominated the Top 10 speeds in Saturday’s first practice but Brad Keselowski (180.826 mph) topped the final session as his fellow Ford drivers took five of the top six positions.

“Thank you,” Keselowski told his team over the radio as the session wrapped up.

Only one Chevy driver – Jamie McMurray (seventh) – cracked the Top 10.

“I thought it turned better ... but at the end you’re sliding the back,” McMurray told his team over his radio. “I can’t make the top (groove) work. I get loose around that top seam on entry, I feel like I’m going to wreck.”

Martin Truex Jr. – the top Toyota – ended up second (180.656 mph) and Keselowski’s Team Penske teammate, Joey Logano was third-fastest (180.288 mph).

Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick took the next three positions. Toyota drivers Kyle Busch and Erik Jones and SHR driver Clint Bowyer completed the Top 10.

Truex had the fastest average speed (170.887 mph) among the drivers who completed at least 10 consecutive laps in practice. Chase Elliott and Harvick were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers were fairly strong in the first session, but in final practice, rookie William Byron was 17th-fastest in single laps. Elliott was 23rd.

