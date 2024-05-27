All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR Cup Charlotte

Brad Keselowski: Coke 600 win "slipped through our fingers"

Brad Keselowski could see a potential victory in the making Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but he literally ran out of time.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

By the third stage in Coca-Cola 600, Keselowski’s No. 6 RFK Racing Ford was one of the fastest cars on the track and he was running second to Christopher Bell when the race was halted by severe weather after 249 of 400 laps.

NASCAR and track officials spent nearly two hours attempting to dry the track but ultimately called it official when it looked like it could not be restarted until well after 1 a.m. ET on Monday.

Keselowski ended up with what he described as a “pretty disappointing” second-place finish.

“I felt like we had a car to win the race,” he said. “We kind of ran down (Bell) twice and just didn’t get to see it play out. So, it kind of slipped through our fingers there.

“I would have liked to have just had more laps and ran the Coke 600. I think we ran the Coke 350 today, but all in all, I’m really happy with our performance.

“The car was really fast. Our pit stops were phenomenal. We just didn’t get to see it through. I’m bummed for our team. I’m bummed for everybody, but the weather is what the weather is.”

The finish still allowed Keselowski to move up two spots in the series standings to ninth, 95 behind new leader Denny Hamlin.

Both he and his teammate Chris Buescher have been in contention for wins over the last several weeks, with Keselowski winning two weeks ago at Darlington, S.C. Sunday night looked like another potential for a trip to Victory Lane.

“I think we had a lot more capability than what we were able to get out of it,” Keselowski said. “It was good to be that fast. You want to make it count with wins. You don’t want to be a sore loser for second.

“It stings because I know we had a car to win and if it doesn’t hurt, you’re in the wrong business. We’ve got a lot of work to do on our short track program and our road course program, but our mile-and-a-half stuff seems really good right now.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race
Next article Filling in for Larson at Coke 600 "a lot of fun" for Allgaier

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Filling in for Larson at Coke 600 "a lot of fun" for Allgaier

Filling in for Larson at Coke 600 "a lot of fun" for Allgaier

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Filling in for Larson at Coke 600 "a lot of fun" for Allgaier
NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race

NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Brad Keselowski
More from
Brad Keselowski
Keselowski: "This is just another chapter" after first win with RFK

Keselowski: "This is just another chapter" after first win with RFK

NASCAR Cup
Darlington
Keselowski: "This is just another chapter" after first win with RFK
Darlington NASCAR Cup: Keselowski snaps 110-race winless streak

Darlington NASCAR Cup: Keselowski snaps 110-race winless streak

NASCAR Cup
Darlington
Darlington NASCAR Cup: Keselowski snaps 110-race winless streak
Keselowski on Talladega runner-up finish: "We want wins"

Keselowski on Talladega runner-up finish: "We want wins"

NASCAR Cup
Talladega
Keselowski on Talladega runner-up finish: "We want wins"
Roush Fenway Racing
More from
Roush Fenway Racing
Ragan, Alfredo lock themselves into the 2024 Daytona 500

Ragan, Alfredo lock themselves into the 2024 Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Ragan, Alfredo lock themselves into the 2024 Daytona 500
David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500

David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
David Ragan looking to "scratch the itch" in Daytona 500
Buescher on 2024 season: "We've got a chance wherever we go"

Buescher on 2024 season: "We've got a chance wherever we go"

NASCAR Cup
Buescher on 2024 season: "We've got a chance wherever we go"

Latest news

India MotoGP promoter cancels this year's race, eyes March 2025 date

India MotoGP promoter cancels this year's race, eyes March 2025 date

MGP MotoGP
India MotoGP promoter cancels this year's race, eyes March 2025 date
Loss, heartbreak, redemption: The road to Leclerc's Monaco F1 triumph

Loss, heartbreak, redemption: The road to Leclerc's Monaco F1 triumph

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Loss, heartbreak, redemption: The road to Leclerc's Monaco F1 triumph
Mir: Honda "took a step back to make two forward" with MotoGP updates

Mir: Honda "took a step back to make two forward" with MotoGP updates

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
Mir: Honda "took a step back to make two forward" with MotoGP updates
NBC nets over 5.3 million viewers for Indy 500

NBC nets over 5.3 million viewers for Indy 500

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
NBC nets over 5.3 million viewers for Indy 500

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global