Bowyer to remain with Stewart-Haas Racing for 2020

Bowyer has signed an extension with SHR which will keep him behind the wheel of the No. 14 Ford Mustang for the 2020 season

The 40-year-old joined the team in 2017 after Tony Stewart's retirement, winning twice and making the playoffs in both 2018 and 2019.

“Clint Bowyer is a racer to his core who brings passion and energy to our race team,” said Stewart, who co-owns SHR with Haas Automation founder Gene Haas. “He’s exactly who I wanted to drive my No. 14 car and we’re very happy to have him continue with Stewart-Haas Racing.”

With his future secured, Bowyer now looks to salvage his title hopes as he faces possible elimination at Kansas Speedway this weekend. He currently sits 11th in the championship standings.

“I’m proud to be back with Stewart-Haas Racing next year and very happy to announce it the week leading into my home race,” Bowyer said. “This is a team filled with racers who love to compete, and as a racecar driver, it’s exactly where you want to be. Great equipment, great teammates, and we’re all backed by great people, which starts at the top with Tony and Gene. They know how to build some fast Ford Mustangs and I’m the lucky guy who gets to drive ‘em.”