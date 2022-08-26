Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Gragson and Beard Motorsports get another shot at Daytona Next / Daniel Suarez will remain with Trackhouse Racing for 2023
NASCAR Cup / Daytona News

Bowman crew chief Greg Ives to step down after 2022 season

Greg Ives will be ending his tenure as crew chief of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, driven by Alex Bowman, at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Bowman crew chief Greg Ives to step down after 2022 season
Listen to this article

Ives, who turns 43 in September, has been a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief since 2015.

Between his time atop the pit box for Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon, and Alex Bowman, he has lead his team to 10 Cup wins. Prior to that, he won the 2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Chase Elliott.

Bowman is locked into the 2022 playoffs, courtesy of his victory at Las Vegas in March. Much of the credit for that victory can go to Ives himself, who had Bowman take two-tires ahead of an overtime restart, which promoted him to the front row for the dash to the finish.

Ives posted the following statement on social media, announcing his planned departure:

"After 17 seasons on the road and making countless memories, I've decided to step away as a crew chief at the end of 2022. There are many reasons, but the most important one is the chance to focus on my family and spend more time with our kids as they grow up. Leading the No. 48 has been one of the great privileges of my life, and I'm excited to go into the playoffs and chase a championship with Alex and this incredible group of people.

"I'm also looking forward to the next step in my career, which will be here with my Hendrick Motorsports family. I'll never have the words to properly express how grateful I am to be able to live out my dream of working in racing or properly thank everyone who has supported me along the way. Thank you for everything."

shares
comments
Gragson and Beard Motorsports get another shot at Daytona
Previous article

Gragson and Beard Motorsports get another shot at Daytona
Next article

Daniel Suarez will remain with Trackhouse Racing for 2023

Daniel Suarez will remain with Trackhouse Racing for 2023
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Craftsman returns as title sponsor of NASCAR Truck Series
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck

Craftsman returns as title sponsor of NASCAR Truck Series

Daytona NASCAR Cup qualifying washed out by rain, Larson on pole Daytona
NASCAR Cup

Daytona NASCAR Cup qualifying washed out by rain, Larson on pole

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

NASCAR Cup regular season finale at Daytona postponed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup regular season finale at Daytona postponed

Persistent rain at Daytona International Speedway has postponed the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway

Aric Almirola confirms return to NASCAR with new multi-year deal
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Aric Almirola confirms return to NASCAR with new multi-year deal

Not only is Aric Almirola not retiring but he’s returning to Stewart-Haas Racing next season with a new multi-year deal for himself and sponsor, Smithfield Foods.

Daytona NASCAR Cup qualifying washed out by rain, Larson on pole
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Daytona NASCAR Cup qualifying washed out by rain, Larson on pole

Due to incessant rain showers at Daytona International Speedway, qualifying for both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series has been cancelled.

Daniel Suarez will remain with Trackhouse Racing for 2023
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez will remain with Trackhouse Racing for 2023

Daniel Suarez has agreed to a contract extension that will see him remain at Trackhouse Racing for the 2023 season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.