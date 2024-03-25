All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR Cup Circuit of the Americas

Bowman: It "sucks to come up a couple short again"

What looked like could be a downward spiraling start to the 2024 NASCAR Cup season has taken a sharp turn for the better for Alex Bowman.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro

Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

While Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron (two) and Kyle Larson have together won three of the series’ first six races, Bowman struggled with a three-race stretch of no finish better than 18th.

He snapped that streak with a solid fourth place finish last week at Bristol and followed it up with another fourth Sunday at Circuit of the Americas.

Even better was Bowman and his No. 48 Chevrolet team put themselves in position late in Sunday’s race to contend for the win – a hopeful sign for a driver trying to end what is now a 67-race winless streak.

Bowman’s team was one of the first to hit pit road Sunday for its final green flag stop to take on new tires and fuel to make it to the finish. The gamble put Bowman back out on the track in second behind leader Byron.

Bowman appeared to make up ground on his teammate for a few laps but eventually he faded back to fourth as he also was told by his team he needed to conserve fuel as a precaution.

“I am just bummed,” Bowman said after the race. “Probably just got stuck out in traffic after our last pit stop. It was a bad spot that I had to run too hard on low air and beat the rear tires up.

“Kind of inched in on William for a bit, but then the rear tires just went away. Yeah, definitely had to manage it some. Definitely some tire fall-off here.

“We had a good day, just sucks to come up a couple short again.”

Still, Sunday’s result was Bowman’s third top five finish in the season’s first six races. He is already just one short of his top five total for each of the past two seasons (four). He’s also improved to 11th in the series standings.

Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, said he was glad to see Bowman and his team begin to tap into their potential.

“When he gets on a roll, he gets his confidence up; there’s no telling what they’re capable of doing,” Gordon said. “I’m really happy for them. Two top fives in a row. They’d had a couple rough weeks, so they needed this.

“Hendrick Motorsports is tough, right? Four of the top drivers and teams out there, and there’s a lot of pressure on you. If you’re winning, there’s pressure to continue. When you’re not winning or you’re not at the same level as your teammates, there’s a ton of pressure that you got to get there.”

Gordon said he believes Bowman excels best at facing difficult challenges and the rocky start to the season after an impressive runner-up finish in the Daytona 500 certainly presented one.

“I’m going to leave here and try to find more ways to really challenge him even more,” Gordon said. “He’s a great race car driver. It just takes the whole combination.

“I think his confidence in the car, especially once they dropped the green flag, it showed.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Ty Dillon to run five NASCAR Cup races with Kaulig

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race

Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race

NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA

Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA

NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Alex Bowman
More from
Alex Bowman
Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team

Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team

NASCAR XFINITY
Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team
NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500
Looking at NASCAR's longest active winless streaks

Looking at NASCAR's longest active winless streaks

NASCAR Cup
Looking at NASCAR's longest active winless streaks
Hendrick Motorsports
More from
Hendrick Motorsports
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA

Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA

NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA
Larson wins wild NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA after SVG and Hill clash

Larson wins wild NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA after SVG and Hill clash

NASCAR XFINITY
Circuit of the Americas
Larson wins wild NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA after SVG and Hill clash
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Latest news

Vettel logs 581km in “definitely fun” Aragon Porsche 963 test

Vettel logs 581km in “definitely fun” Aragon Porsche 963 test

WEC WEC
Vettel Porsche testing
Vettel logs 581km in “definitely fun” Aragon Porsche 963 test
What happens when your big F1 break spirals into a farce

What happens when your big F1 break spirals into a farce

F1 Formula 1
What happens when your big F1 break spirals into a farce
Drivers offer thoughts on Thermal exhibition, ideas on format changes

Drivers offer thoughts on Thermal exhibition, ideas on format changes

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
Drivers offer thoughts on Thermal exhibition, ideas on format changes
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition

Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global