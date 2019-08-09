Both RCR Cup cars fail post-qualifying inspection at Michigan
Both Richard Childress Racing entries have had their times disallowed from Friday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session.
Following post-qualifying inspection Friday at Michigan International Speedway, the No. 3 Chevrolet of Austin Dillon and No. 8 Chevrolet of Daniel Hemric both had their qualifying times disallowed and will start in the last two spots in the 38-car field on Sunday.
NASCAR said both cars lacked fully functioning alternators and both teams have been assessed an L1 penalty. The parts were confiscated by NASCAR.
Both drivers will get a 10-point driver and owner penalty and both teams fined $25,000.
Dillon was fastest in Friday’s lone practice session and had qualified seventh. Hemric had qualified 11th.
Both RCR Cup cars fail post-qualifying inspection at Michigan
