Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott to have new spotters in 2024
There's going to be a change atop the spotter's stand for NASCAR's newly crowned champion and its Most Popular Driver.
Over the weekend, Eddie D’Hondt revealed that he will not return as Chase Elliott's spotter in 2024.
D'Hondt has spent the last 12 years with Hendrick Motorsports, spotting his drivers to 26 wins over 468 races. He worked with Jeff Gordon from 2012 until Gordon's retirement at the conclusion of the 2016 season.
Since 2017, he has worked with Elliott, and was part of Elliott's 2020 NASCAR Cup Series title campaign.
No replacement for the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet has been announced at this time.
A new spotter for NASCAR's newest champion
On Monday, news broke that there will be a change within the championship-winning team of Ryan Blaney as well.
Josh Williams has worked with Blaney for the last nine years, including his rookie season with Wood Brothers Racing. Together, they won ten races including the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series title.
He posted the following statement on social media: "Last week's NASCAR banquet was my last call as spotter for the 12 team and Team Penske. After nine years it was time to personally and professionally make a change for myself and my family. I'm forever grateful to everyone I’ve gotten to work with at TP [Team Penske], especially those that have become lifelong friends.
"I’m proud knowing the last six races were it and going out with a Talladega win, a Martinsville clock, and capping it off with a Cup Series Championship. We couldn’t have finished it off any better. I’m really excited for what the future has in store and looking forward to sharing those plans soon! I can’t wait to get to the coliseum! Happy Holidays."
Blaney reacted to the news with the following post: "It’s been a fun ride for the past nine years together, from all the race wins to the championship. No better way to go out together than on top! You’re one of the very best brother. Cheers."
Sources have told Motorsport.com that former NASCAR driver Tim Fedewa - who most recently worked with Cup driver Kevin Harvick - is the top candidate to replace Williams as spotter of the No. 12 Ford.
