BetDSI odds: NASCAR at Kansas Speedway

BetDSI, one of the safest betting sites online, has been around for 20 years now and accepts several options from credit cards and even Bitcoin to ensure effortless depositing.

Looking for odds ahead of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway? Well, look no further as BetDSI has you covered.

CLICK HERE for this weekend's odds or to find out more information on how to place your bets.

Kansas is hosting its second race of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season in a critical elimination race that will cut the playoff field from 12 drivers down to eight.

Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola are the only drivers already locked into the next round while the likes of Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman are all facing potential elimination. Larson, who finds himself in a must-win situation, led the most laps in the spring race before finishing fourth. He's still searching for his first win of the 2018 season.

But it was Kevin Harvick who won at this track earlier this year, leading 79 of 267 laps en route to the victory. He'll start on the outside of the front row for Sunday's race, alongside pole-sitter Joey Logano. Harvick and Jimmie Johnson hold the record for the most wins among active drivers at Kansas with three each, but Johnson is currently facing the longest winless streak of his career.

Logano and Martin Truex Jr. are the only other active drivers to win multiple races at Kansas with Truex winning two of the last three and finishing a close second in the other. He's also led 774 laps at Kansas, leading the field in that category.

But no other driver can match Harvick's consistency, who boasts an average finish of 9.6 -- higher than any other full-time Cup driver.