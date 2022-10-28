Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / RCR announces 2023 crew chief for Austin Dillon Next / Bubba Wallace returns: "I totally accept the penalty"
NASCAR Cup News

Austin Hill joins Beard Motorsports for six Cup races in 2023

Austin Hill will run six NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023 with Beard Motorsports.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Austin Hill joins Beard Motorsports for six Cup races in 2023
Listen to this article

Hill currently competes full-time with Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he has two wins and remains in contention for the championship.

Previously, he won eight NASCAR Truck Series races between 2019 and 2021.

Hill, 28, also made his Cup Series debut earlier this year with RCR. Driving a third entry for the team, he finished 18th at Michigan International Speedway.

In 2023, he will run six Cup races with Beard Motorsports in the No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro, including the Daytona 500. He will compete at both Daytona races in fact, as well as both Talladega races, Michigan, and the Chicago street course race.

Beard Motorsports has been part-time at the Cup level since 2017, running a handful of races every year. Noah Gragson earned the team its best result in August of this year at Daytona, finishing 5th.

shares
comments
RCR announces 2023 crew chief for Austin Dillon
Previous article

RCR announces 2023 crew chief for Austin Dillon
Next article

Bubba Wallace returns: "I totally accept the penalty"

Bubba Wallace returns: "I totally accept the penalty"
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 grid set Martinsville II
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 grid set

Bubba Wallace returns: "I totally accept the penalty" Martinsville II
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace returns: "I totally accept the penalty"

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Motorsport Games: Mercedes F1 junior Antonelli dominates in F4 for Italy
General General

Motorsport Games: Mercedes F1 junior Antonelli dominates in F4 for Italy

Italy’s Andrea Kimi Antonelli took a dominant victory in the FIA Motorsport Games F4 Cup race at Paul Ricard.

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap

Mercedes believes the engine issued faced by Lewis Hamilton in the final stage of Formula 1 qualifying in Mexico “definitely affected his lap” as he took third on the grid.

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach
Supercars Supercars

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach

Anton de Pasquale has been disqualified from the final race of the Gold Coast Supercars round for failing to meet the minimum tyre pressure requirement.

Mostert raced with injured shoulder
Supercars Supercars

Mostert raced with injured shoulder

Chaz Mostert was nursing an injured shoulder during today's Supercars race on the Gold Coast.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.