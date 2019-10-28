NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Austin Dillon to get new Cup Series crew chief in 2020

shares
comments
Austin Dillon to get new Cup Series crew chief in 2020
By:
Oct 28, 2019, 9:30 PM

Austin Dillon will start the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season with a (sort of) new crew chief.

In a brief statement, Richard Childress Racing announced Monday that Dillon’s current crew chief, Danny Stockman, will step down at the conclusion of the 2019 season. 

He will remain with the organization in a different role that will be announced at a later date.

Justin Alexander, the organization’s current Xfinity Series crew chief will assume the role of Dillon’s crew chief role next year.

Alexander has worked with Dillon, 29, previously, and was with him for both of his Cup series wins – the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 and the 2018 Daytona 500.

Stockman has served as crew chief for Dillon in 35 Cup Series races, including 33 this season. Despite winning three poles this season, the team has struggled in race-day performance, with a best finish of sixth on two occasions (Richmond and Talladega).

So far this year, Dillon is 23rd in the series standings – his worst performance in six fulltime seasons.

Next article
Logano's tire specialist suspended for Martinsville fight

Previous article

Logano's tire specialist suspended for Martinsville fight
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Austin Dillon
Teams Richard Childress Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Martinsville II

Martinsville II

25 Oct - 27 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Sat 26 Oct
15:05
09:05
Final Practice Sat 26 Oct
18:00
12:00
Qualifying Sat 26 Oct
22:35
16:35
Race Sun 27 Oct
20:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Super Formula

Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy

2
Formula 1

Vettel no fan of "shitty" F1 trophies or Mexico's "selfie guy"

3
NASCAR Cup

Logano's tire specialist suspended for Martinsville fight

4
Formula 1

Opinion: Five things we learned from the Mexican GP

52m
5
Formula 1

Why investigating Verstappen took so long in Mexico

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Austin Dillon to get new Cup Series crew chief in 2020
NAS

Austin Dillon to get new Cup Series crew chief in 2020

Logano's tire specialist suspended for Martinsville fight
NAS

Logano's tire specialist suspended for Martinsville fight

Haas F1 drivers to sample NASCAR Ford in Austin
F1

Haas F1 drivers to sample NASCAR Ford in Austin

Byron willing to do "whatever it takes" for first Cup win
NAS

Byron willing to do "whatever it takes" for first Cup win

Hamlin goes after Logano following post-race shove
NAS

Hamlin goes after Logano following post-race shove

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.