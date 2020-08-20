NASCAR's Austin Dillon medically cleared to race at Dover

Dillon, 30, tested positive for the novel coronavirus prior to last weekend’s Cup Series race at the Daytona Road Course and was experiencing mild symptoms.

Late Thursday afternoon, Richard Childress Racing announced he had been cleared to drive his No. 3 Chevrolet in this weekend’s doubleheader event at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Dillon has had two negative COVID-19 test results at least 24 hours apart and has been cleared by NASCAR and his primary care physician.

“We commend NASCAR for their efforts in providing a safe environment for all fans and competitors, thank everyone in the industry for their well wishes and enthusiastically welcome Austin Dillon back to competition,” a statement from RCR said.

Dillon is already qualified for the Cup Series playoffs thanks to his victory at Texas Motor Speedway this season. He is currently 18th in the series standings after missing last Sunday’s race with a win and two top-five and six top-10 finishes in 22 starts this year.