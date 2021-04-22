Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Aric Almirola's NASCAR season has gone "miserably wrong"

By:

To say the start of Aric Almirola’s 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season has not gone according to plan is a huge understatement.

Aric Almirola's NASCAR season has gone "miserably wrong"

Even with the performance issues his Stewart-Haas Racing organization has battled this year, Almirola’s season couldn’t go much worse.

He's mired in 27th in the series standings after nine race; he’s yet to lead a lap this season; he’s wrecked out of three races and finished on the lead-lap in only three races.

Almirola and his No. 10 Ford team did get a reprieve last weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway – he ran strong all day and finished with a season’s best sixth-place finish.

It was a small step in the right direction and one Almirola desperately hopes can build some positive momentum.

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang, crash

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang, crash

Photo by: NASCAR Media

“I don’t know about you, but I’ve never started a project or anything else that I’ve expected it to go miserably wrong, and that’s exactly what has happened with our season,” Almirola, 37, said.

“I don’t think anybody on our team or any of our partners or anybody would have expected us to go through the beginning part of the season that we’ve gone through, so that was definitely something that’s caught us all off guard.

“It’s been a really rough stretch, but I’m proud of the way that we’ve continued to fight and we’ve continued to dig deep and really try and persevere, and Richmond was a nice way for us to bounce back.”

With 17 races remaining to qualify for the Cup Series playoffs, Almirola and his team find themselves in a bit of a quandary.

Do they go all-out to try to win their way in? Or do they focus on running the best race possible while trying along the way to collect as many points as possible?

Almirola admits the latter is going to be extremely difficult.

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield, Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro iFly, crash

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield, Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro iFly, crash

Photo by: NASCAR Media

“I think pointing our way in from here is a long shot for sure, especially just because we haven’t scored a lot of stage points anyway and our cars have been off, so a good day for us is similar to what we ran at Richmond,” he said. “We flirt with the top 10, you score a few stage points and get a top 10 finish.

“That’s what we’ve been capable of lately, so I know the guys at the shop are working hard to get our cars back to where they need to be to go compete for wins every week. We’re going to need to win, and Talladega is a great opportunity for us to do that, but we can’t do that if we’re on a wrecker, so I think it is important for us to be mindful of that, making sure that we get to the finish so that we have a shot to win the race.

“I personally think that winning at Talladega is more important than scoring 20 stage points and two playoff points from winning both stages, but ending up in a big wreck.”

Winning this Sunday at Talladega is certainly not out of the question for Almirola. Both of his Cup Series wins have come at superspeedway races with his most recent in 2018 coming at Talladega.

Also, the performance issues that SHR has been working through this season are not likely to affect them on a superspeedway, which features vastly different aerodynamic rules.

“We’ve had really good speedway cars. We obviously won down at Daytona in the Duel, so our cars are fast. We know we can go there (and) we’ll have the capability of winning,” Almirola said.

“You’ve just got to have some luck on your side and have things go your way and hopefully you don’t end up crashed.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict

Previous article

Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Aric Almirola
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division

8h
2
Formula 1

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

11h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris

10h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"

11h
5
Formula 1

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12

1d
Latest news
Aric Almirola's NASCAR season has gone "miserably wrong"
NAS

Aric Almirola's NASCAR season has gone "miserably wrong"

31m
Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict

Apr 20, 2021
NASCAR nixes Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut
NAS

NASCAR nixes Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut

Apr 19, 2021
Matt DiBenedetto: Top-10 at Richmond "long overdue"
NAS

Matt DiBenedetto: Top-10 at Richmond "long overdue"

Apr 19, 2021
Hamlin: "We should have won" Richmond Cup race
Video Inside
NAS

Hamlin: "We should have won" Richmond Cup race

Apr 19, 2021
Latest videos
‘Dang it’: Logano comes up short at Richmond Raceway 09:02:04
NASCAR Cup
Apr 19, 2021

‘Dang it’: Logano comes up short at Richmond Raceway

Hamlin on runner-up result at Richmond: ‘We just gotta finish’ 09:02:05
NASCAR Cup
Apr 19, 2021

Hamlin on runner-up result at Richmond: ‘We just gotta finish’

Bowman dedicates win to fallen crew member in emotional post-race interview 09:02:06
NASCAR Cup
Apr 19, 2021

Bowman dedicates win to fallen crew member in emotional post-race interview

Surprise, surprise! Bowman’s late-race charge pays off in Richmond 09:02:07
NASCAR Cup
Apr 18, 2021

Surprise, surprise! Bowman’s late-race charge pays off in Richmond

Alex Bowman bests Denny Hamlin at Richmond Raceway 01:06
NASCAR Cup
Apr 18, 2021

Alex Bowman bests Denny Hamlin at Richmond Raceway

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR nixes Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR nixes Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut

Matt DiBenedetto: Top-10 at Richmond "long overdue"
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Matt DiBenedetto: Top-10 at Richmond "long overdue"

Joey Logano: Bowman "kind of snookered everybody" in win Richmond
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano: Bowman "kind of snookered everybody" in win

More from
Aric Almirola
Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win

Big wrecks eliminate playoff drivers Talladega II
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Big wrecks eliminate playoff drivers

Aric Almirola, sponsor Smithfield will return to SHR in 2021
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Aric Almirola, sponsor Smithfield will return to SHR in 2021

More from
Stewart-Haas Racing
Cole Custer's crew chief suspended for lug nut violation
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Cole Custer's crew chief suspended for lug nut violation

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers

Kevin Harvick named NMPA Driver of the Year for the fourth time
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kevin Harvick named NMPA Driver of the Year for the fourth time

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12

Gran Turismo to feature in new Olympic virtual games
Video Inside
Esports Esports / News

Gran Turismo to feature in new Olympic virtual games

M-Sport would exit WRC if new hybrid rules are delayed
WRC WRC / News

M-Sport would exit WRC if new hybrid rules are delayed

Miller "in the trenches" after poor MotoGP run
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Miller "in the trenches" after poor MotoGP run

Latest news

Aric Almirola's NASCAR season has gone "miserably wrong"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Aric Almirola's NASCAR season has gone "miserably wrong"

Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict

NASCAR nixes Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR nixes Jennifer Jo Cobb's planned Cup Series debut

Matt DiBenedetto: Top-10 at Richmond "long overdue"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Matt DiBenedetto: Top-10 at Richmond "long overdue"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.