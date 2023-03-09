Subscribe
NASCAR Cup News

Anthony Alfredo to run two Cup races with Live Fast Motorsports

Anthony Alfredo will make his return to the NASCAR Cup Series with two starts planned later this year.

Anthony Alfredo to run two Cup races with Live Fast Motorsports
Alfredo, who currently competes fultime for B.J. McLeod Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will run two Cup races for Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) later this year.

B.J. McLeod is not only the co-owner at LFM, but runs a majority of races behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro himself. McLeod earned the team's best result at Daytona last August, finishing seventh. 

Alfredo's first start will come at Richmond Raceway on April 2. He has 36 previous starts at the Cup level, running the entire 2021 season for Front Row Motorsports. His best result was tenth at Talladega.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to drive the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond. It is a huge opportunity for me to get experience in the Next Gen car,” Alfredo said in a release from the team. “We have already made major strides with the Xfinity program and I am excited to take that momentum to the cup side. It wouldn’t be possible without all the great people at Live Fast, as well as our partners and supporters." 

Nick DeGroot
