All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR Cup Chicago

Van Gisbergen: Repeating Chicago Cup win "going to be tough"

Shane van Gisbergen is under no illusions repeating his shock NASCAR Cup victory at the Chicago Street Course will be an easy task.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter

Van Gisbergen became the first driver in more than 60 years to win in his Cup series debut with his win last year in the series’ inaugural street race while driving for Trackhouse Racing.

The win helped launch the three-time Supercars champion’s full-time move this year to NASCAR, where he is running full-time in the Xfinity Series and also running a partial Cup schedule, including Sunday’s return to the 2.2-mile, 12-turn Chicago street course.

While van Gisbergen has more NASCAR experience this season, his fellow competitors do as well, and teams have had a year to prepare for a return visit.

In addition, the weather conditions this weekend – sunny and dry compared to rain and standing water which necessitated wet weather tires in last year’s race – will allow for double-file restarts, which NASCAR called off last season.

“I think here, it’s a little different with where (the restart zone) is placed. You kind of get going just before the last corner, so it’s a huge advantage to be the first guy,” van Gisbnergen said Friday. “You’ll be clear by the exit.

“But yeah, if you’re third row back, it’s going to be carnage – maybe not carnage – but difficult to stay clean through there. I think that worked out pretty well last year. But this year, it’s going to be tough.”

Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Van Gisbergen said he’s since gone back and watched last year’s rain shortened Xfinity race on the course to get an idea how restarts may play out.

“They got through it very cleanly, but the outside guy lost positions every time. So, it’s going to be a fight to be on the right-hand side and try to not give too much up to get there, I think,” he said.

“I think it’ll be different than on the ovals. On the ovals, it’s crazy the way everyone races here (in NASCAR); takes 50-50’s. They pretty much take all 50-50’s – get involved in a crash or they don’t.

“I’m a bit more reserved, at the moment, for that, I think.”

A closer fight

Van Gisbergen, who will run both the Xfinity and Cup races this weekend, said he expects his counterparts in the Cup series will be more familiar with the street course this season, which will negate some of his advantage from last year.

While still learning on ovals, van Gisbergen continues to show his prowess on road courses, having won back to back races this season in the Xfinity Series to qualify for the playoffs in his rookie year.

“There’s definitely going to be less gap between the front guys now. Now that everyone’s experienced it going back again and there’s a lot more footage to study and the sims are probably better,” he said.

“I think my strength was my proximity to the walls. I was a lot more confident to be closer to the walls. You know, I’ve grown up doing street circuits, so I was kind of used to that. I think this year everyone’s going to be pushing a lot harder.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article 2024 NASCAR at Chicago schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Next article NASCAR formally unveils its EV prototype race car at Chicago

Top Comments

Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR Xfinity Chicago: Shane van Gisbergen rallies to impressive win

NASCAR Xfinity Chicago: Shane van Gisbergen rallies to impressive win

NASCAR XFINITY
Chicago Street Course
NASCAR Xfinity Chicago: Shane van Gisbergen rallies to impressive win
Daniel Suarez on upcoming NASCAR playoffs: "We have work to do"

Daniel Suarez on upcoming NASCAR playoffs: "We have work to do"

NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Daniel Suarez on upcoming NASCAR playoffs: "We have work to do"
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Shane van Gisbergen
More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Chastain wants “another crack” at NASCAR street race star SVG in Chicago

Chastain wants “another crack” at NASCAR street race star SVG in Chicago

NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Chastain wants “another crack” at NASCAR street race star SVG in Chicago
NASCAR's Shane van Gisbergen on the race that changed his life

NASCAR's Shane van Gisbergen on the race that changed his life

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR's Shane van Gisbergen on the race that changed his life
Justin Haley hopes Cup field has "caught up a little bit" to SVG

Justin Haley hopes Cup field has "caught up a little bit" to SVG

NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Justin Haley hopes Cup field has "caught up a little bit" to SVG
Kaulig Racing
More from
Kaulig Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Sonoma: Shane van Gisbergen earns back-to-back wins

NASCAR Xfinity Sonoma: Shane van Gisbergen earns back-to-back wins

NASCAR XFINITY
Sonoma
NASCAR Xfinity Sonoma: Shane van Gisbergen earns back-to-back wins
SVG "a long way" from a NASCAR oval win but "getting better"

SVG "a long way" from a NASCAR oval win but "getting better"

NASCAR Cup
SVG "a long way" from a NASCAR oval win but "getting better"
Portland NASCAR Xfinity: Shane van Gisbergen beats Allgaier to first win

Portland NASCAR Xfinity: Shane van Gisbergen beats Allgaier to first win

NASCAR XFINITY
Portland
Portland NASCAR Xfinity: Shane van Gisbergen beats Allgaier to first win

Latest news

NASCAR Xfinity Chicago: Shane van Gisbergen rallies to impressive win

NASCAR Xfinity Chicago: Shane van Gisbergen rallies to impressive win

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Chicago Street Course
NASCAR Xfinity Chicago: Shane van Gisbergen rallies to impressive win
F1 British GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole in Mercedes 1-2

F1 British GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole in Mercedes 1-2

F1 Formula 1
British GP
F1 British GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole in Mercedes 1-2
NASCAR's EV prototype: How it differs from the Next Gen Cup car

NASCAR's EV prototype: How it differs from the Next Gen Cup car

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago
NASCAR's EV prototype: How it differs from the Next Gen Cup car
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race

Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global